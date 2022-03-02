Metro & Crime

Osborn Nweze, brings hope to Nigeria’s out-of-school children

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

In the words of John Bunyan, “you have not lived until you have done something for someone who cannot repay you.” This is the most enduring call to helping others which is taken to heart by only those whose hearts are made of gold like Osborn Nweze Umabi, founder of Osborn Foundation.

It would not adequately describe Osborn Nweze, the Chief Executive Officer of Osborn Lapalm Royal Resort, to say he was born to lift others, particularly the indigent in the society.

The Osborn Foundation founder has been the tool for the young entreprenuer, with which he pursues the welfare of those who lack the fortunes and the good things of life he counts himself highly privileged to enjoy.

Osboon Nweze could also have jumped on the bandwagon of the 21st century youths, who are quick to show off wealth and affluence on social media to the torment of those not as lucky at the slightest opportunity.

But with his kind is so rare among his peers. One of the major undertakings of Osborn foundation is to ensure no child roams the streets in Nigeria because education is out of their reach.

The God-fearing businessman recently awarded scholarships to 50 poor children in Ebonyi State.

Osborn Nweze assurred that the pupils will be enrolled in standard secondary schools across the state.

Osborn Nweze is driven and consumed by his own vow to impact as many lives as possible in Nigeria, stressing that he will not stop to make lives better for less-fortunate Nigerians.

“I believe the most important investment you can make above every other thing, is your investment into the lives of people.

“I want to be an example that the next generation can look up to. want to be a good role model, a person who put in all efforts into uplifting the society at large. I believe this is the most important thing a person should aspire to become, being a good role model for the next generation,” added  Osborn Nweze.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

araba State Governor, Darius Ishaku
Metro & Crime

MTNDP: Taraba to assist FG with Ishaku’s programme

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

Taraba State government has promised to assist the Federal Government in realising her dreams for the North East with the activities of Governor Darius Ishaku of the state. This was disclosed recently at a two-day Northeast Zonal Technical meeting on the Medium-Term National Development Plan (2021-2025). The state’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Solomon […]
Metro & Crime

There’s a grand conspiracy to destabilize govt – Osun APC Caucus in NASS

Posted on Author Reporter

…vows total support for Oyetola The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus representing Osun State in the National Assembly have attributed the vandalisation and looting of public ad private properties across Osun and other states of the nation to a grand conspiracy to destabilize the government. The team also commended Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Six killed as troops engage bandits in shootout

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

At least six people were killed in Benue State during an encounter between troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and bandits. On Wednesday evening, the troops engaged the armed men in a fierce gun battle at Abaji in the Shitile axis of Katsina Ala Local Government Area where four people were killed. Nine others, among them […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica