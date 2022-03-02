Osborn Nweze, brings hope to Nigeria’s out-of-school children

In the words of John Bunyan, “you have not lived until you have done something for someone who cannot repay you.” This is the most enduring call to helping others which is taken to heart by only those whose hearts are made of gold like Osborn Nweze Umabi, founder of Osborn Foundation.

It would not adequately describe Osborn Nweze, the Chief Executive Officer of Osborn Lapalm Royal Resort, to say he was born to lift others, particularly the indigent in the society.

The Osborn Foundation founder has been the tool for the young entreprenuer, with which he pursues the welfare of those who lack the fortunes and the good things of life he counts himself highly privileged to enjoy.

Osboon Nweze could also have jumped on the bandwagon of the 21st century youths, who are quick to show off wealth and affluence on social media to the torment of those not as lucky at the slightest opportunity.

But with his kind is so rare among his peers. One of the major undertakings of Osborn foundation is to ensure no child roams the streets in Nigeria because education is out of their reach.

The God-fearing businessman recently awarded scholarships to 50 poor children in Ebonyi State.

Osborn Nweze assurred that the pupils will be enrolled in standard secondary schools across the state.

Osborn Nweze is driven and consumed by his own vow to impact as many lives as possible in Nigeria, stressing that he will not stop to make lives better for less-fortunate Nigerians.

“I believe the most important investment you can make above every other thing, is your investment into the lives of people.

“I want to be an example that the next generation can look up to. want to be a good role model, a person who put in all efforts into uplifting the society at large. I believe this is the most important thing a person should aspire to become, being a good role model for the next generation,” added Osborn Nweze.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...