Metro & Crime

Osborn Nweze: Driving the gigantic business empire of the Umahi dynasty

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Osborn Nweze: Driving the gigantic business empire of the Umahi dynasty

 

Having a portfolio that cuts across real estate, stocks, bonds and much more, Forte GCC, with Osborn Nweze Umahi, as one of the head honcho, has been able to manage the assets of some of the wealthiest individuals in Africa. And this is in a manner which is unrivalled.

Though Osborn Nweze, may only be a Director of Finance at Forte GCC Innovative Solutions, but he appears to be the ‘engine room’ of the firm.

With the likes of his uncle Prince Arthur Eze and his father David Nweze Umahi as his role models, Osborn Nweze Umahi, the first son of the Governor of Ebonyi State is a young man of many parts.

He is a man of honor, quintessential humanitarian, calm but unassuming, a man of peace with a heart of gold, and to sum it all, he is a handsome, intelligent and hardworking man.

It is not only at Forte GCC that the business savvy Nweze Umahi is showcasing the keener stuff he is made of, he is doing awesomely brilliant at other business firms and coys owned by the Umahi, to say the least.

The young Umahi, who completed his university degree in Civil Engineering at Surrey University, United Kingdom, and went on to obtain a masters in Finance from Aberdeen University, is also the Managing Director of Brass Oil and Construction Limited.

An expert in asset management, Prince Nweze Umahi, who is interested in improving financial literacy in Nigeria, and Africa, at large, is equally the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Osborn Lapalm Royal Resort. Again, he is one of the founders of Osborn Foundation.

Indeed, Osborn Nweze is one of the Nigerian youths that are not just called the ‘most enterprising’ group of the nation’s population for nothing. He is a man of many parts and filled with innovative ideas.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 16 suspected cultists In Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested 16 suspected cultists on a revenge mission at Oko Olowo area of Ilorin, the state capital. This was made known on Thursday by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Lawal Bagega, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the Command. Bagega explained that the anti-kidnapping and anti-cultists teams […]
Metro & Crime

DSS probing police corporal’s death in Osun

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Department of State Services (DSS) has opened investigations into the death of a police corporal in Osun State. The spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday. Afunanya, said the investigations were being jointly undertaken with the police. The DSS spokesman, therefore, sued for restraint while promising that the […]
Metro & Crime

One dead, three injured as two vehicles collide in Ikoyi

Posted on Author Reporter

  One person died and three others sustained different degrees of injuries on Sunday following an accident involving two vehicles in front of Golden Gate, Ikoyi. Nosa Okunbor, Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed this while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos. Okunbor said the accident was as a […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica