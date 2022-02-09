Osborn Nweze: Driving the gigantic business empire of the Umahi dynasty

Having a portfolio that cuts across real estate, stocks, bonds and much more, Forte GCC, with Osborn Nweze Umahi, as one of the head honcho, has been able to manage the assets of some of the wealthiest individuals in Africa. And this is in a manner which is unrivalled.

Though Osborn Nweze, may only be a Director of Finance at Forte GCC Innovative Solutions, but he appears to be the ‘engine room’ of the firm.

With the likes of his uncle Prince Arthur Eze and his father David Nweze Umahi as his role models, Osborn Nweze Umahi, the first son of the Governor of Ebonyi State is a young man of many parts.

He is a man of honor, quintessential humanitarian, calm but unassuming, a man of peace with a heart of gold, and to sum it all, he is a handsome, intelligent and hardworking man.

It is not only at Forte GCC that the business savvy Nweze Umahi is showcasing the keener stuff he is made of, he is doing awesomely brilliant at other business firms and coys owned by the Umahi, to say the least.

The young Umahi, who completed his university degree in Civil Engineering at Surrey University, United Kingdom, and went on to obtain a masters in Finance from Aberdeen University, is also the Managing Director of Brass Oil and Construction Limited.

An expert in asset management, Prince Nweze Umahi, who is interested in improving financial literacy in Nigeria, and Africa, at large, is equally the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Osborn Lapalm Royal Resort. Again, he is one of the founders of Osborn Foundation.

Indeed, Osborn Nweze is one of the Nigerian youths that are not just called the ‘most enterprising’ group of the nation’s population for nothing. He is a man of many parts and filled with innovative ideas.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...