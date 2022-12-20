Business

Osborn Nweze Global Investment helps Africans build investment in real estate, agriculture

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Osborn Nweze Global Investment helps Africans build investment in real estate, agriculture

 

 

 

 

Osborn Nweze Global Investment has occupied the huge role of helping Africans build ultimate financial dominion and independence through investment in critical sectors such as real estate, agriculture, technology, and so on.

The investment firm helps clients target strategic opportunities with big return on investments in sectors that are the main economic drivers. Owing to the population explosion in Nigeria and Africa, housing demand has doubled, and food continues to occupy central discussions in the continent.

Start-ups and technology-focus establishments are becoming major contributors to African economies, as they create tailor-made solutions to problems.

Osborn Nweze Global Investment is based in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the vision of building a world-class investment firm of African origin and offers the biggest Return on Investment (RoI) in the continent. Its disruptive investment agenda are mindblowing and open to all classes of people: Persons, families and organisations.

Osborn Nweze Global Investment, led by its entrepreneurial CEO Osborn Nweze, has earned the trust and confidence of clients to, on their behalf, put together robust investment, as well as provide advisory on available investment portfolios offered in different layers of payment to suit pocket size.

Osborn Nweze Global Investment’s policies of openess and transparency is championed by its Chief Executive Officers (CEO), Osborne Nweze, who leads a team that comprises seasoned professionals with vast experience in asset management, financial technology, organisational strategy, and human resources management, propelled by its vision of building “a world-class investment firm.”

“Our clients are at the heart of all we do at Osborn Nweze Global Investment. Our investments are broken down into numerous packages to enable our clients to invest in areas that interest them.

“We work with individuals, families, and institutions with interests in Investing in Africa and provide tailored solutions for their needs. Our team consists of seasoned professionals with vast experience in asset management, financial technology, organisational strategy, and human resources management,” the company stated.

Its investment payment plans are: The investment packages are: ‘Package Bronze’ with a minimum of N3.5 million and maximum of N10 million investment. ‘Package Gold’ has a minimum of N10 million and N50 million maximum investment offer, while the ‘Package Diamond’ provides an opportunity of minimum N50 million and maximum N100million investment rate. ‘Package Four Platinum’ consists of N100 million minimum and more than N100 million rate.

The company’s blueprint is formulated by the versatile board and translated into action by an Executive Management team, which consists of high-flying and accomplished professionals,” in line with its mission, which is “to deliver value for our clients and establish ourselves as the foremost investment firm on the continent”.

“We also have a fund called the Osborn Nweze Catalytic Fund that is investing directly in startups across the continent, through this fund we are investing in businesses that are solving Africa’s biggest challenges and generating returns,” Osborn Nweze wrote on the company’s website

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Aviation group holds 26th media summit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

No fewer than 250 travel and aviation stakeholders in Nigeria and the Diaspora would participate in the 26th edition of the annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) slated for Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers in Lagos.   The speakers are drawn from airlines, government agencies, […]
Business

PIND, CRIN to certify, license 14 cocoa seed entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

No fewer than 14 commercial cocoa seed entrepreneurs have been selected by the Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) and the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) to receive certification and licences to distribute high-yielding cocoa seedlings to farmers. PIND and CRIN had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2021 […]
Business

Sterling partners DKM to develop Nigeria’s creative industry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with D Kings Men Media (DKM) Limited as part of its commitment to the development of the creative industry in Nigeria. Mr. Olanrewaju Olalusi, Sterling Bank’s Head of Creative Industries Financing, said in a statement released recently that the partnership “is designed to  forge a […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica