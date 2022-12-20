Osborn Nweze Global Investment helps Africans build investment in real estate, agriculture

Osborn Nweze Global Investment has occupied the huge role of helping Africans build ultimate financial dominion and independence through investment in critical sectors such as real estate, agriculture, technology, and so on.

The investment firm helps clients target strategic opportunities with big return on investments in sectors that are the main economic drivers. Owing to the population explosion in Nigeria and Africa, housing demand has doubled, and food continues to occupy central discussions in the continent.

Start-ups and technology-focus establishments are becoming major contributors to African economies, as they create tailor-made solutions to problems.

Osborn Nweze Global Investment is based in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the vision of building a world-class investment firm of African origin and offers the biggest Return on Investment (RoI) in the continent. Its disruptive investment agenda are mindblowing and open to all classes of people: Persons, families and organisations.

Osborn Nweze Global Investment, led by its entrepreneurial CEO Osborn Nweze, has earned the trust and confidence of clients to, on their behalf, put together robust investment, as well as provide advisory on available investment portfolios offered in different layers of payment to suit pocket size.

Osborn Nweze Global Investment’s policies of openess and transparency is championed by its Chief Executive Officers (CEO), Osborne Nweze, who leads a team that comprises seasoned professionals with vast experience in asset management, financial technology, organisational strategy, and human resources management, propelled by its vision of building “a world-class investment firm.”

“Our clients are at the heart of all we do at Osborn Nweze Global Investment. Our investments are broken down into numerous packages to enable our clients to invest in areas that interest them.

“We work with individuals, families, and institutions with interests in Investing in Africa and provide tailored solutions for their needs. Our team consists of seasoned professionals with vast experience in asset management, financial technology, organisational strategy, and human resources management,” the company stated.

Its investment payment plans are: The investment packages are: ‘Package Bronze’ with a minimum of N3.5 million and maximum of N10 million investment. ‘Package Gold’ has a minimum of N10 million and N50 million maximum investment offer, while the ‘Package Diamond’ provides an opportunity of minimum N50 million and maximum N100million investment rate. ‘Package Four Platinum’ consists of N100 million minimum and more than N100 million rate.

The company’s blueprint is formulated by the versatile board and translated into action by an Executive Management team, which consists of high-flying and accomplished professionals,” in line with its mission, which is “to deliver value for our clients and establish ourselves as the foremost investment firm on the continent”.

“We also have a fund called the Osborn Nweze Catalytic Fund that is investing directly in startups across the continent, through this fund we are investing in businesses that are solving Africa’s biggest challenges and generating returns,” Osborn Nweze wrote on the company’s website

