Osborn Nweze shines at newly built Ebonyi mall

The family of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State made news on January 3 when a video of the governor and his son at the newly-built Ebonyi International mall circulated online.

However, it was the son, Osborn Nweze Umahi who grabbed the headline with his philanthropic gestures as he reportedly paid for items bought by all shoppers in the mall and also gave out some free gifts.

The Ebonyi International Mall was completed and opened for business in December 2022, but the governor’s visit early in January attracted attention to the beauty of an edifice which is modelled after the malls in Dubai.

Writing later on his Instagram page, @osbornnweze, the governor’s son, who is the founder and CEO of Osborn Hotels, posted: “Today, I visited the Ebonyi Mall which is one of the largest in Nigeria built by my father Governor David Umahi’s administration. We are grateful to God for enabling us complete such a massive project.”

Osborn, who has a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and a master’s in Finance and Investment Management respectively from Surrey University and the University of Aberdeen, is one of the emerging young business figures in the country. A director of Finance at Forte GCC Innovative Solutions, he is also the managing director of Brass Oil and Construction Limited, his father’s business, in addition, to being the CEO of Osborn Hotels.

Having followed his father into business, it is speculated that he is likely to also consider a future in politics. But presently, he is focused on giving back to society through his Osborn Foundation which has been giving attention to indigent students in the state.

 

