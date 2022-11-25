Osborn Nweze Umahi bags Master in Aberdeen

A few weeks after giving scholarships to out-of-school students in Ebonyi and providing books for schoolchildren in Kano through his Osborn Foundation, the son of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has added another feather to his cap as he bagged an academic qualification at Aberdeen University.

A video posted on his Instagram page, @osbornnweze, on November 24, showed him receiving his Master’s honours at a convocation ceremony.

The message he posted reads: “Today I received my Masters degree in finance & investment management from the University of Aberdeen, I dedicate this degree to Jesus, my lord & saviour. Thank you to my mother for her prayers & thank you to my family & friends. Glory to God.”

His social media pages were flooded with congratulations from friends and well-wishers.

However, some online commentators took the news with a pinch of salt. Some accused Nigerian politicians of insensitivity by sending their children abroad to study while they failed to resolve the lingering problem in the education sector notably the ASUU crisis that kept the children of the masses out of school for almost nine months.

A few made reference to the daughter-in-law of President Buhari who graduated from a UK university in September.

Osborn Nweze, who studied for his first degree at Surrey University, had followed in his father’s footsteps by studying engineering but has since proved his mettle as an entrepreneur par excellence and a man with Midas tough for management.

He is currently Managing Director of Brass Oil and Construction Limited, founder and Chief Executive officer of Osborn Lapalm Royal Resort, director of finance at Forte GCC Innovative Solutions and founder, Osborn Foundation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...