News

Osborn Nweze Umahi: Savvy entrepreneur, politician in-waiting

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Among the Nigerian youths that have risen to prominence in the past four years, Prince Osborn Nweze Umahi stands apart as an epitome of hard work, humility and enterprise.

Osborn, son of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, like his father studied engineering. He graduated from Surrey University in the United Kingdom in 2019 earning a bachelor’s degree and returned to Nigeria to serve his fatherland.
While he took over the management of his father’s company, Brass Oil and Construction Limited, he soon showed that he is a young man with his own initiative as he tried his hand independently at entrepreneurship and excelled in the hospitality industry where he is currently the CEO of high-flying Osborn La Palm Royal Resort.

He also demonstrated further resourcefulness and capability in financial matters as the financial director of Forte GCC Innovative Solutions where he handles real estate, stocks and bonds amongst other assets for the wealth management company.

The 23-year-old also expanded his horizon with his Osborn Foundation which he has been using to impact the underprivileged in society.
Earlier in the year, the foundation had rolled out plans that included scholarships for out-of-school children and provision of educational material for students in Ebonyi and also in Kano State.

While he is not known to engage in partisan politics, he has, however, been seen mingling with big political actors since the beginning of this year. On several occasions, his photos with prominent politicians circulated online. Among the politicians, he was seen with are former Kano governor and presidential candidate of NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwanso, former Edo State governor and ex-national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, Rivers State governor Nyesome Wike, APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

National Maritime Policy’ll reposition Nigeria for more favourable competition – Saraki

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja 

Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, has charged Stakeholders of the National Maritime Transport Policy Forum for the Eastern region, to review the draft policy document with a view to boosting it to meet current realities in the maritime sector. According to a statement issued by Eric Ojiekwe, the Director of Press, Federal […]
News

Operations to restore peace, order nationwide ongoing –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Military has assured of ongoing efforts to restore peace, security and public safety across the 36 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The assurance comes amid heightened insecurity, occasioned by such violent crimes such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and others. Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig-Gen. […]
News

FEC meeting holds ahead of 2021 Budget presentation

Posted on Author Reporter

  The President Muhammadu Buhari, presided over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council. The meeting is the last to be held before Buhari will lay the 2020 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly. The presentation has been scheduled for Thursday. While Buhari presided over the meeting from the Council Chamber of the Presidential […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica