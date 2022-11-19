Osborn Nweze Umahi: Savvy entrepreneur, politician in-waiting

Among the Nigerian youths that have risen to prominence in the past four years, Prince Osborn Nweze Umahi stands apart as an epitome of hard work, humility and enterprise.

Osborn, son of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, like his father studied engineering. He graduated from Surrey University in the United Kingdom in 2019 earning a bachelor’s degree and returned to Nigeria to serve his fatherland.

While he took over the management of his father’s company, Brass Oil and Construction Limited, he soon showed that he is a young man with his own initiative as he tried his hand independently at entrepreneurship and excelled in the hospitality industry where he is currently the CEO of high-flying Osborn La Palm Royal Resort.

He also demonstrated further resourcefulness and capability in financial matters as the financial director of Forte GCC Innovative Solutions where he handles real estate, stocks and bonds amongst other assets for the wealth management company.

The 23-year-old also expanded his horizon with his Osborn Foundation which he has been using to impact the underprivileged in society.

Earlier in the year, the foundation had rolled out plans that included scholarships for out-of-school children and provision of educational material for students in Ebonyi and also in Kano State.

While he is not known to engage in partisan politics, he has, however, been seen mingling with big political actors since the beginning of this year. On several occasions, his photos with prominent politicians circulated online. Among the politicians, he was seen with are former Kano governor and presidential candidate of NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwanso, former Edo State governor and ex-national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, Rivers State governor Nyesome Wike, APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

