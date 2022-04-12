Metro & Crime

Osborn Umahi speaks about raising bar in helping less privilege, humanity

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Osborn Nweze Umahi is among the few young people who discovered early their passion for helping others.

In just a few years of unveiling his Osborne Foundation, Nweze Umahi has become one of the leading young Nigerians known for their genuine efforts to impact the lives of the less privilege.

Earlier in the year, his Osborn Foundation helped to enrol 50 street children in secondary schools across Ebonyi State.

Similarly, in the far North, in Kano State, he donated books and writing materials to a school.

A further evidence of his passion for positive contribution to humanity was his recent declaration of his intention of raising $1 billion for humanitarian works.

Making the disclosure through his social media platforms, he wrote: “This time, I’m not leaving Dubai till I raise 1 billion USD for my fund & charity. Fund raising meetings only.”

Many would say the amount is very ambitious for a young man whose name just rings a bell.

When introduced as the son of Dave Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State, then one would come to understand Osborne’s audacity to raise the bar in helping humanity.

As the son of a governor, Osborn’s philanthropy has come as a surprise to many, given that his peers are associated with ostentatious undertakings.

Just like they say charity begins at home, his Foundation started with street children in Ebonyi state.

Unlike others, had combined noble undertakings with his professional responsibilities. Despite working quietly, his feats have put him in public spotlight thereby leading to increased public interest in knowing more about the silent entrepreneur-cum-philanthropist.

As a graduate from Surrey University and a trained civil engineer, he gave a few thoughts on following his father’s professional footsteps. He had decidedly followed a path less travelled by scions of political juggernauts and has so far been making giant strides.

Osborne Nweze, who bagged his first degree from Surrey University at the age of 21 and also earned a Master’s in Finance from Aberdeen University, has been managing Brass Oil and Construction Limited, a double-faceted company that specializes in road and bridges construction and also operates in the oil and gas sector with multiple fuel stations across Nigeria.

In addition, he also manages the family’s hotel chain, including The Osborn Hotel, Royal Hotel and Apartment Resorts in Ebonyi, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Lagos.

Speaking further about his ambition to raise $1 billion for humanitarian work, the high-flying entrepreneur, also the current Director of Finance at Forte GCC Innovative Solutions affirmed he is driven by the desire to become an example to the next generation.

“I believe the most important investment you can make above every other thing, is your investment into the lives of people,” he avowed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tension in Aba: Markets shut as soldiers, police barricade roads leading to Correctional Centre

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Following the declaration of a 24-hour curfew by thr Abia State government and the tension created by a clash between security operatives and some hoodlums on Tuesday, all major and minor markets in Aba, Abia State have been shutdown. New Telegraph learnt that there is a heavy tension in Aba on […]
Metro & Crime

Mother of 5 arrested for setting 10-year-old daughter ablaze

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a housewife, Aisha Tijani for allegedly setting her 10-year-old daughter ablaze. Tijani, a mother of five, allegedly poured petrol on her daughter and set her ablaze.   The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the […]
Metro & Crime

Traditional ruler, five villagers killed in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

Again, gunmen on Monday night killed a traditional ruler, Da Chung Gyang Mwadkon, and five other people at Wereng village of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. A week ago, another traditional ruler, the acting district head of Foron in Barkin Ladi was killed in his house.   The member representing Riyom Constituency in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica