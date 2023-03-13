Arts & Entertainments

Oscar nominee, Tems, slammed for ‘rude’ view-blocking outfit

She stole the show — at least for the guests behind her.

Oscar nominee Tems has been slammed on social media after her elaborate outfit blocked the view of fellow attendees at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

The Nigerian songstress — who is nominated for Best Original Song for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track “Lift Me Up” — wore a puffy white gown that wrapped around the back of her head.

And while she stunned on the red carpet, the incredible outfit was probably less loved by those sitting inside the Dolby Theater.

Photos of the “Crazy Tings” hitmaker standing out in the crowd quickly went viral on Twitter, clocking up hundreds of thousands of views.

“Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud,” one sniped, comparing the garment to a mass of condensed water vapor.

The critic accompanied their snarky tweet with a screenshot that showed a guest craning his neck around Tems’ puffy garment in order to see the stage.

Others also accused the star of being “rude” by blocking the view of other attendees.

“I guess the people behind the white veil don’t get to see the show,” one declared.

“Who has to sit behind that woman with the white veil,” another asked. “Rude.”

*Courtesy: New York Post

