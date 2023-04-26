Oseakwa: How S/ East Lost $600m Deal With China

As Importers Task Govs / NIWA

The demand for the reviving of the OP abandoned Oseakwa seaport in the South East has uncovered a $’600 million deal between former Imo State Governor, Chief Achike Udenwa and the Chinese government for a Blue Sea Port project in Oguta Lake in Imo State.

Reports had it that the then Imo state government entered a $600 million seaport deal which the Chinese government for the development of the port but could not be actualized following allegations of ethnic conspiracy.

It was equally gathered that to further frustrate the Eastern ports, the importation of pharmaceutical goods was ordered to be done through the Lagos seaports specifically Apapa Sea Port discouraging the importation through the land.

This is coming as the Importers Association of Nigeria has charged the South East governors and the National Inland Waterways NIWA to expedite action in the revival of the Oseakwa seaport.

According to the National President of the Nigerian Association of Importers Mr Kingsley Chikezie who spoke to reporters in Awka,;

“These are the things and obstacles that we the importers are facing due to the abandonment of the Oseakwa seaport by successive governments in the country and you know that we in the South East and South South are the importers”

“We call on the governors of the South East to establish a South East Economic Corporation to kick start the process irrespective of political interest just as the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC has concluded arrangements for the Rail lines that would link up the Oil producing states in the area”

Continuing Chikezie noted that the fate of the Imo / China deal is so unfortunate because it would have provided job opportunities for the youths and encouraged commerce and industry in the South East and South-South.

“I want you to imagine what this place would have been if that 600 million dollars deal worked and that would have also affected the Oseakwa seaport project to come on stream by now”

“Today the NDDC has put up rail lines linking those areas and the governors of the South East should set up that Commission which would have its members drawn from the five states and funded with the equity contributions of the five state governments”

Chikezie, however, expressed the happiness of the body over the achievements recorded by the National Inland Waterways Authority NIWA headed by Chief George Moghalu in reviving some dead and moribund River and sea pots across the country but urged the Authority to partner with the South East Governors Forum to jump-start the revival of the Oseakwa seaport.

“There is no doubt that the management of the National Inland Waterways Authority NIWA have been doing their best in the area of recovering our dead or moribund River and sea ports but a lot needs to be done”

“Let our governors in the South East have that synergy with NIWA to look at the Oseakwa seaport and fashion out ways of making the abandoned Oseakwa seaport come alive again because our people are going through hell and losing billions of Naira because of the absence of the Oseakwa seaport,” he said.