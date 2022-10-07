Oshiomhole defends Adamu over leaked letter to Tinubu

Deputy Director of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday night, affirmed that the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, cannot be held liable for the leaked letter accusing the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, of running a one-man show. Oshiomhole, who appeared on Arise News Television, exonerated the leadership of wrongdoing.

The leaked letter, which further exposed the cracks within the ruling party, was allegedly written on Thursday by the APC National Chairman accusing Tinubu, who only arrived Nigeria from his vacation in London yesterday, of running a oneman show. The scathing note also insinuated that Tinubu deliberately side-lined the NWC in the composition of his presidential campaign council.

The weighty allegation raised in the letter caused a stir as party officials scrambled to douse the tension created by the allegations levelled against the party’s flag bearer. The letter stated that the newly constituted council membership list was not a true representation of the three-man committee set up to harmonise it.

The three-member committee comprised the National Organising Secretary, National Legal Adviser and Deputy Women Leader of the party. The letter read in part: “All along, the NWC had been disposed towards the campaign in a cooperative spirit that is driven by the overall interest of the party and the singular desire of victory for our candidates, in the persons of your esteemed self and your running mate. “It is against this background that the NWC received with astonishment and regret, the press release by the PCC on 23rd September 2022, in which a purported list of appointees was announced, which effectively served as the approved roster of participants in the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

