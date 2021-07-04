Oshiomhole: It takes courage to do what Matawalle did

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has welcomed the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, to the ruling party. In a letter he personally signed and made available to journalists by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, yesterday, the former Edo State governor said it was with great pleasure, relief and deep sense of personal satisfaction that he welcomed Matawalle to the APC .

He said it takes a man of courage, conscience, principles and honour to make the long awaited move, “which not many politicians in our clime would not have the audacity to undertake,” adding that he has absolute confidence all APC stakeholders in Zamfara State will welcome the governor with open arms and accord him his well earned respect that he richly deserves. “It is with great pleasure, relief and deep sense of personal satisfaction that I welcome you to our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“I have for long looked forward to this day when you will reunite with the APC, your original party, so that the good works and impressive performance which the people of Zamfara State enjoy under your administration will be accurately documented as legacies of APC.

“It takes a man of courage, conscience, principles and honour to make this long awaited move which not many politicians in our clime would have the audacity to undertake. “I am delighted that your coming to the APC with your legion of supporters is not only a boost for our great party in terms of numbers but brings onboard our platform, a sound mind, accomplished administrator and proven performer, who has won the admiration of the Zamfara people by virtue of your exceptional leadership.

“I have absolute confidence that all APC stakeholders in the state will welcome you with open arms and accord you the well earned respect that you richly deserve”, Oshiomhole said. The Zamfara State Governor had last week defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

