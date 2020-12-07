News

Oshiomhole: l’ll never be APC Chairman again

*Says: ‘Buhari sustained my stay in office’

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said he would never return to the position again.
Oshiomhole, who was ousted from office on June 25, said it was President Muhammadu Buhari who helped him to last for two years in office.
The former governor of Edo State, whose reign as APC National Chairman was surrounded in crisis, was reacting to the insinuations linking him to the purported case instituted in court by a former member of the National Working Committee (NWC), Hilliard Eta.
Eta, who was APC South South National Vice Chairman, had recently gone to court challenging the dissolution of the NWC on June 25.
Eta is also asking the court to declare as illegal the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee constituted by National Executive Committee (NEC).
The action of the former South South National Vice Chairman has been linked to Oshiomhole.
But reacting to the linkage Monday, Oshiomhole said in the statement he personal signed, which was confirmed by one of his aides, Victor Oshioke, that he had no hand in the court case against the Caretaker Committee or the decision of the NEC to dissolve his Working Committee.

