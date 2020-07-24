Oshiomhole: PDP provided documentary evidence that disqualified Obaseki

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday made a startling revelation on how leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) provided documentary evidence that led to the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the governorship race.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress had set up a Screening Committee which screened all the governorship aspirants in Abuja. He said the members of the APC Screening Committee relied on the documents supplied by the PDP members when they took Obaseki to court in 2016.

Oshiomhole, who addressed a mammoth crowd of APC supporters who welcomed him to Benin, the Edo State capital, said the suit instituted by the PDP was struck out because the party had filed out of time. The large crowd of the party supporters had followed Oshiomhole from Muslim dominated Aduwawa Community to his house located along Okorotu road on the Government Reservation Area, GRA, Benin City.

Oshiomhole said the party has learnt from the mistake in Bayelsa State and therefore, decided to stick to the rules. According to him: “PDP took Obaseki to court that he forged certificate. Now, you remember one governor that said there are tax collectors? When something moved, they collected the taxes and the certificates became okay. “But let me tell you they know that the man who has forged documents even if you vote for him, you know what happened to us in Bayelsa.

So, I need to assure you that the decision of the screening committee to disqualify the sitting governor was based on the evidence provided by PDP which they found to be correct and you do not repeat the same mistake twice,” he stated. He said: “The only task we have is to go to every ward, every unit, every local government, and every community and remind them of where we stopped and ask them since we left, what new thing has been brought? “If I fail GO (Godwin Obaseki) exam, by the grace of God on POI (Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu) I will score A1.

It is not unusual to misread people but it will be unusual after misreading them, you continue on that dangerous part. We have a duty to correct it. I assure you there are no personal issues whatsoever.” He added that he was unruffled by his removal as the National chairman of the APC, pointing out that the party is never the property or job of his father. “I hear some people say Oshiomhole has lost his seat as the National Chairman and I asked, is it my father’s job?, Oshiomhole said.

Like this: Like Loading...