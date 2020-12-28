News Top Stories

Oshiomhole plotting to overturn Obaseki’s victory –Edo govt

Ex-APC chair distances self from plot

 

 

Benin Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has accused the former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of plotting to overturn the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki at the September 2020 election through the judiciary.

 

Shaibu said the plan was being designed to take the shape of what transpired in Imo State. Shaibu, who stated this during an empowerment programme for Afemai youths in Ogbona and Jattu at the weekend, reaffirmed confidence in the judiciary and President Muhammadu Buhari to protect the nation’s democracy and the collective will of Edo people.

 

But a chieftain of APC and Personal Assistant to Oshiomhole, Mr. Victor Oshioke, distanced the former Edo governor from such plot. “Comrade Oshiomhole will not comment on a case that is in court because he has absolute respect for the sanctity of our judicial system and believe that justice will always prevail,” he told New Telegraph.

 

Oshioke described Shaibu as “a loquacious, uncouth hobbledehoy who missed a critical stage of formal education and, therefore, cannot appreciate the fact that Nigerian Judges are respectable individuals who are not easily swayed by the uneasiness in the camp of the guilty.”

 

According to the Deputy Governor, Oshiomhole, at a public function at his Iyamho residence during the Yuletide, reportedly declared that he was instrumental to the Supreme Court victory of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and will do the same to upturn the popular victory  of Obaseki in Edo State.

 

Shaibu expressed disappointment over Oshiomhole’s vituperation on the clear victory of Obaseki, stressing that making unguarded utterances to indict the integrity of the judiciary and to redeem his larger-than-life public image remains ridiculous.

 

The deputy governor, in a statement made available to newsmen by his media aide, Benjamin Atu, urged Edo people, especially the youth to take their destiny into their hands by securing Nigeria’s democracy and the political future of young people.

 

He further charged youths to desist from making themselves available as  instruments of destruction, but rather add value to their lives, reassuring that the Edo State Government is committed to assisting and collaborating with young people in the state to make Edo State great again.

 

According to him, “The Nigerian judiciary is known to be amongst the best in the world, therefore, Oshiomhole’s utterance is a mere crying of a beaten baby and he must be made aware that Edo is not Imo State. “Now that he has vowed to test the collective will of the good people of Edo State by attempting to subvert their will through a questionable judicial arrangement, he will obviously not to be tolerated by the managers of our judiciary.

 

“The victory of Governor Obaseki is a victory for Nigeria’s democracy and it was the first election in Nigeria where all political parties came together to vote for one candidate for the overall development of the state.

 

“Oshiomhole’s plot to create tension and make the state ungovernable should be resisted by the good people of Edo State

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

