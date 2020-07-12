Oshiomhole still relevant in Edo –APC officials

D

espite the recent set back which the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole suffered with the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC), officials of the party in his home state say he is still relevant in the politics of the state.

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, the state’s Publicity Secretary Chris Azebamwan, said the former labour leader still commands a huge followership and he is rallying point and grassroots man.

This he said, the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee gave vent to when it appointed Oshiomhole as one of those who will lead the campaign for Pastor Andrew Osagie Ize – Iyamu’s election.

He said: “Oshiomhole commands huge followership and is one man who by his service to the nation and state put behind him personal interest and set national interest above everything. He is a rallying point for all and great mobilizer as well as a strong voice in Edo politics.

“Comrade Oshiomhole made a huge sacrifice that true leaders make to protect their ambition and their people. Now Comrade has a vision that the entire Nigeria should become one progressive family. He was prepared to put his own interest behind and put the national interest above. So, that he is no longer a National Chairman of the party does not in any way remove from his huge followership in the All Progressives Congress political family.”

On the suspension in his Ward 10 Etsako West Local Government Area, Azebamwan said the Chairman, Stephen Oshawo contrived and cooked up the so called suspension, adding that Oshawo in his aggrieved state of mind has already become a tool in the hands of Obaseki and was suspended by 17 wards executives of the party even as he is now holed up in the Government House.

According to Azebamwan: “He (Oshawo) cannot go home again and he has no legal basis to do what he did,” pointing out that 17 members of the ward executives of the party from the same area had recently travelled to the APC National Secretariat, where they presented themselves to the NWC of the APC to debunk the claim that Oshiomhole had been suspended.

Like this: Like Loading...