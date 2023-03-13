News

Oshiomhole thanks voters, calls for APC’s support

The Senator-elect for Edo North in the National Assembly, Adam Oshiomhole, yesterday thanked Edo electorate for voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 election, calling on them to back the party’s candidates in the House of Assembly election. In a press statement, the former governor of Edo State said he does not take for granted the trust the people had reposed in me by voting across the board for the APC in the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

He said: “I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to the entire people of Edo North, both at home and in the diaspora, for the great support that culminated in the resounding victory I recorded in the recentlyconcluded Senate election.

“I do not take for granted the trust our people have reposed in me by voting across the board for the APC in the Presidential and National Assembly elections. “All over Afemai land, you trooped out in unprecedented numbers to vote for me and my party, the All Progressives Congress. Your votes represent a loud statement that Edo North deserves better, and I promise you that I will give you good representation at the upper chamber of the National Assembly like you have never witnessed before.”

