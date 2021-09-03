Oshiomhole: Victor Uwaifo used his music to promote Nigeria

The Ex National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has described late music maestro, Sir Victor Uwifo as a man who used his talent to take Nigeria and Edo into the international community. Speaking during a condolence visit to the residence of the late Uwaifo where he was accompanied by chieftains of the APC in the state Oshiomhole said he was an intellectualwhotriedtobring to reality his thoughts in music and the arts. He said: “There are many waysinwhichheaffectedmy life. As a young man in the typical rural village when there was no light, no road, anytime we want to listen to music, we make request through Radio Nigeria. “We listen to radio using battery, the number one record we always request was Victor Uwaifo; Guitar Boy, Joromi and others and we will wear our small knickers and dance and then hear stories about the exploits of Uwaifo in the music world.”

Like this: Like Loading...