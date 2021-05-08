News

Oshiomhole: We 're suffering from military rule

Former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has distanced himself from those calling for military takeover from President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that the present bad governance being faced by the country was as a result of military rule. Oshiomhole countered the elder statesman, Chief Robert Clarke (SAN), who had in an interview called on the military to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

But reacting to this, Oshiomhole said that Clarke should apologise to Nigerians for suggesting military takeover of a democratically elected government. “The parliamentary system of government was overthrown by the Nigerian military, which is on record. Who created 12 states from the four regions by decree? It was the military.

“The current 36 states and FCT were created by military decree, it is the military. How can anybody who has lived and whoever is familiar with our journey as a nation think that the solution to our problems as a nation is to handover to the military. I feel that talking against the rule of law is treasonable. He spoke on Friday in Abuja when the leadership of Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSON) paid him a courtesy visit. Oshiomhole also described those calling for separation in the country as: “Poor students of history.”

Our Reporters

