News

Oshiomhole’s 17 lawmakers raise the alarm over attack plot

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Comment(0)

The group of 17 factional lawmakers of Edo State House of Assembly loyal to the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, met yesterday amid tight security in Benin, the state capital. They alleged that there were plots to attack them by unspecified persons. The legislators later inaugurated seventeen committees for the smooth running of the state legislature. Also, the house received two petitions over alleged withdrawal of salaries and entitlements of elected councillors in the 18 local government areas over their refusal to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) with Governor Godwin Obaseki and the removal from office of the vice chairman of Owan East Local Government Area. The house referred the petitions to committees to investigate and report in two weeks.

At their resumed sitting yesterday which was held after the members held an executive session, the lawmakers condemned the continued siege on the house of assembly complex by people they described as hoodlums. They said the ugly situation has compelled them to be meeting in a rented hall.

The member representing Uhunmwonde constituency, Hon Washington Osifo, alleged that there were plots to attack the members and inflict body injuries on them. “Mr Speaker, similar information got to us on June 18 last year and we ignored it because we thought these were our party members and they cannot harm us but few hours after, we were attacked by thugs led by the CSO to the governor. The information available to us Mr Speaker is that these same people are planning to again attack us and we must not take this for granted again”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Posted on Author Balarabe Musa, Aremu back NCF

Baba Negedu KADUNA Elder statesman and former Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa and Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the last election in Kwara State, Comrade Issa Aremu, yesterday threw their weight behind the formation of the National Consultative Front (NCF) by some Nigerians. The duo disclosed that the movement is a welcome development […]
News

Oyetola flags off post-COVID-19 economic intervention programme

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…approves N100m to 2,000 beneficiaries Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday launched the state’s post-COVID-19 economic intervention pilot programme. The programme will see government disbursing N100million to 2,000 beneficiaries for the pilot phase of the programme after undergoing Entrepreneurial Development Training as initiative was aimed at mitigating negative impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on […]
News

Name Ibadan Airport after Ajimobi, Senate urges FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to immortalise a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, by naming the Ibadan Airport after him. It also resolved to send a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the family and the government and people of Oyo State of the death of the former governor. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: