Oshiomhole’s 17 lawmakers raise the alarm over attack plot

The group of 17 factional lawmakers of Edo State House of Assembly loyal to the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, met yesterday amid tight security in Benin, the state capital. They alleged that there were plots to attack them by unspecified persons. The legislators later inaugurated seventeen committees for the smooth running of the state legislature. Also, the house received two petitions over alleged withdrawal of salaries and entitlements of elected councillors in the 18 local government areas over their refusal to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) with Governor Godwin Obaseki and the removal from office of the vice chairman of Owan East Local Government Area. The house referred the petitions to committees to investigate and report in two weeks.

At their resumed sitting yesterday which was held after the members held an executive session, the lawmakers condemned the continued siege on the house of assembly complex by people they described as hoodlums. They said the ugly situation has compelled them to be meeting in a rented hall.

The member representing Uhunmwonde constituency, Hon Washington Osifo, alleged that there were plots to attack the members and inflict body injuries on them. “Mr Speaker, similar information got to us on June 18 last year and we ignored it because we thought these were our party members and they cannot harm us but few hours after, we were attacked by thugs led by the CSO to the governor. The information available to us Mr Speaker is that these same people are planning to again attack us and we must not take this for granted again”

