Oshiomhole’s Allegation Confirms Fayemi is election rigger – Ekiti PDP

The Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has stated that allegation by a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, that the Governor of Ekiti State and Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the APC, Dr Kayode Fayemi, once asked him to rig an election in his favour has confirmed the PDP position that Fayemi was an election rigger and never a democrat.

The Ekiti State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Raphael Adeyanju in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, said: “Comrade Oshiomhole’s allegation, which was made on a national television that Fayemi is a fraudulent democrat has only reinforced our stance that the incumbent governor of Ekiti State has never won any free and fair election. He has always been a product of rigged elections and manipulated judicial victory.”

Adeyanju dismissed “the desperate attempt of the governor’s spokesman to launder the image of his principal when the damage has been puerile and laughable. Since members of the public are fully aware of what is going on in the APC.”

