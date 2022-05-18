Metro & Crime

Oshiomhole’s Allegation Confirms Fayemi is election rigger – Ekiti PDP

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has stated that allegation by a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, that the Governor of Ekiti State and Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the APC, Dr Kayode Fayemi, once asked him to rig an election in his favour has confirmed the PDP position that Fayemi was an election rigger and never a democrat.

The Ekiti State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Raphael Adeyanju in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, said: “Comrade Oshiomhole’s allegation, which was made on a national television that Fayemi is a fraudulent democrat has only reinforced our stance that the incumbent governor of Ekiti State has never won any free and fair election. He has always been a product of rigged elections and manipulated judicial victory.”

Adeyanju dismissed “the desperate attempt of the governor’s spokesman to launder the image of his principal when the damage has been puerile and laughable. Since members of the public are fully aware of what is going on in the APC.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom: Elections’ Electronic Transmission Bill, APC’s ploy to rig 2023 elections if…

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Says resurrected Water Resources Bill is evil, can’t see daylight Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Friday raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government to frustrate the passage of the bill to facilitate electronic transmission of election results in the country. The governor said if opponents of […]
Metro & Crime

Shops, houses razed, vehicles destroyed by suspected cultists in Mushin

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Olateju area of Mushin, Lagos State, was yesterday a theatre of war after some rival cult groups engaged each other in a free-for-all, burning of houses, vandalising vehicles and looting shops. New Telegraph learnt that the cult clash, which broke out at the Ilupeju area, in the early hours of yesterday, was between the […]
Metro & Crime

Again, four killed, houses razed in Benue

Posted on Author ephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Ortom’s aide escapes assassination   Suspected herdsmen on Sunday attacked Odugbeho headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area, killing four people.   Also the same day, the Principal Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Government House Administration, Hon. James Anbua, escaped assassination attempt at his country home, Tse-Girgi, Mbavuur in Logo Local Government Area of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica