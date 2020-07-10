Oshoala blasts CAF over cancellation of 2020 awards

Africa Women Footballer of The Year, Asisat Oshoala, has faulted the decision of the Confederation of Africa Football to cancel the 2020 edition of the annual CAF Awards.

CAF in a visual meeting last week rolled out some decisions all member federations will follow in the post COVID-19 era.

THE apex Africa football body hinged the decision on the effects of the pandemic which has ravaged the world in the past four months.

However, the Barcelona forward speaking on a radio programme on Thursday from her base in Spain argued that the decision was hasty and unfair to the players.

She noted that it was funny the continental body took the decision via a visual meeting.

She said: “This is the only award we look up to every year ans CAF should have allowed it to happen. The award is still January and things world have improved by then.

“I am particularly surprised that the option of visual award was not considered or embraced.

“Things are easier now because you dont need to pay for flight tickets of recipients.

“I am not saying this for myself because I have won it four times. It is interesting to always look forward to it.”

Oshoala noted that women football would get better in the country if the national teams feature in more games.

“We play only qualifiers or few build up matches before World Cup but other ones in developed countries play all through to get better. We need to do that to be closer to the top nations in the world, ” Oshoala added.

