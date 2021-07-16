Oshoala, Dallaji Foundation hold double tourney in Lagos

All is now set for the first edition of Noah Dallaji and Asisat Oshoala Para Soccer Championship as well as the Girls’ Football tourney in Lagos.

The twin event, which kicks off on Friday, will run through till Monday July 19, 2021 at the National Stadium, Lagos.

Described as a unique partnership between two like-minded people championing the course of the less privileged, the Asisat Oshoala Foundation is extending its frontiers with the collaboration with Dalaji’s African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF).

In previous years, the Oshoala Foundation has primarily targeted girls as they preach the gospel of balancing sports with education but with the partnership with the ACTDF, the need to reach out to the physically challenged has also been embraced.

Speaking with journalists on her extended scope of activities with ACTDF, Oshoala confirmed the modalities for two races

She said: “We are going to be using the National Stadium and we are thinking about using the indoor area, it is going to be eight teams, it is going to be knockout games, the semi-finals and the final and the final is going to be on Monday, they (the girls) are going to play before the para soccer teams, the para soccer tournament is going to be four teams knockout as well, one game and then the finals and after the finals and on Monday there will be donations, the wheel-chairs and the prize money.”

While also Speaking during a media conference at the Eko Hotels & Suites, to herald the twin competitions, Dallaji said the ACTDF is doing this because they share a similar ideology with Asisat Oshoala Foundation.

The ACTDF presidents said: “We both believe in the Nigeria Project and we will do all within our power to make it work by giving our support to the cause of the Nigerian youths.

“When Asisat approached us, I was so glad that we can have a young girl who has the love of the youths in her heart. Her focus is the girl-child, but I told her that she should not be seen as being gender-based, she should be open. So, I advised her that we would incorporate male issues into her foundation as a way of taking a step forward in reaching out to all Nigerian youths,” said the philanthropist whose act of kindness has changed a lot of lives in the past years.

