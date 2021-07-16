Sports

Oshoala, Dallaji Foundation hold double tourney in Lagos

Posted on Author Kelechi Igwe Comment(0)

All is now set for the first edition of Noah Dallaji and Asisat Oshoala Para Soccer Championship as well as the Girls’ Football tourney in Lagos.
The twin event, which kicks off on Friday, will run through till Monday July 19, 2021 at the National Stadium, Lagos.
Described as a unique partnership between two like-minded people championing the course of the less privileged, the Asisat Oshoala Foundation is extending its frontiers with the collaboration with Dalaji’s African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF).
In previous years, the Oshoala Foundation has primarily targeted girls as they preach the gospel of balancing sports with education but with the partnership with the ACTDF, the need to reach out to the physically challenged has also been embraced.
Speaking with journalists on her extended scope of activities with ACTDF, Oshoala confirmed the modalities for two races
She said: “We are going to be using the National Stadium and we are thinking about using the indoor area, it is going to be eight teams, it is going to be knockout games, the semi-finals and the final and the final is going to be on Monday, they (the girls) are going to play before the para soccer teams, the para soccer tournament is going to be four teams knockout as well, one game and then the finals and after the finals and on Monday there will be donations, the wheel-chairs and the prize money.”
While also Speaking during a media conference at the Eko Hotels & Suites, to herald the twin competitions, Dallaji said the ACTDF is doing this because they share a similar ideology with Asisat Oshoala Foundation.
The ACTDF presidents said: “We both believe in the Nigeria Project and we will do all within our power to make it work by giving our support to the cause of the Nigerian youths.
“When Asisat approached us, I was so glad that we can have a young girl who has the love of the youths in her heart. Her focus is the girl-child, but I told her that she should not be seen as being gender-based, she should be open. So, I advised her that we would incorporate male issues into her foundation as a way of taking a step forward in reaching out to all Nigerian youths,” said the philanthropist whose act of kindness has changed a lot of lives in the past years.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Aruna, Ejike to captain Team Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Table tennis sensation Aruna Quadri will lead Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, while Lucy Ejike will lead the Paralympics Team. According to the Director FEAD Dr. Simeon Ebhojiaye, the African Number one who became the first African to reach the quarterfinal round of the table tennis event at the Rio […]
Sports

ITTF confirms Aruna’s qualification for Tokyo 2020

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Africa’s number one player, Aruna Quadri, has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, New Telegraph can report. The International Table Tennis Federation on Tuesday, in a letter, addressed to the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation and singed by ITTF Competition Director Gabor Felegyi, […]
Sports

Minister hints at Rohr’s sacking

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has hinted at relieving the Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, of his duties. Dare’s reservation was due to the national team’s lacklustre performance against Sierra Leone in their back-to- back AFCON 2022 qualifier. While the Super Eagles played a 4-4 with the Leone Stars of Sierra […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica