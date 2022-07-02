Oshoala, Ebi, others: We’re ready for intense competition in morocco

Two things are at stake for the Super Falcons as the 2022 Women African Cup of Nations takes centre stage as from Saturday (today), successful defence of their title and qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup. The Nigerian ladies remain the favourites for the title as they have won 11 out of 13 editions of the tournament but they have seen their dominance being threatened lately by especially South Africa and Cameroon. The hosts Morocco, Zambia and Senegal will be dark horses. “We are aware of the intense competition that is going to play out there in Morocco. We have no illusions,” said Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi. “Women’s football has continued to grow in a lot of other African nations, faster than anyone can imagine. “So, there will be nothing like underrating any team. All the teams will be upbeat about their chances and winning tickets to the World Cup.

On our part, as defending champions, we know our strengths. We know what we have to bring to the pitch to conquer.” The 12 teams in Morocco are divided into three groups of four. The top two in each group plus the two best third-placed finishers advance to the knockout stages. Group A has Morocco, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Uganda; while Cameroon, Zambia, Tunisia, Togo are in Group B. Group C houses Nigeria, South Africa, Burundi, and Botswana.

The last WAFCON was played in 2018 in Ghana and saw Nigeria claim a record-extending 11th title after defeating South Africa on penalties in the final. The scheduled 2020 WAFCON was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Africa previously had three places at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, but with the field for the 2023 tournament expanded to 32 teams, there are now four automatic berths for the continent and the chance of two more places via a proposed 10-team playoff tournament. The four semi-finalists at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will qualify for the World Cup and there will be playoff matches to determine places five and six, with those two teams taking part in the World Cup qualifying playoff tournament. The Nigerian ladies open their campaign with a top clash against South Africa on Monday that could be an indicator as to the outcome of the tournament.

“They are a very strong team, and a very competitive one as well,” said Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala, her side’s most important player. “But I don’t think the focus must only be on that match. There are other teams to also worry about.” Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum is look-ing forward to avenging the 4-2 defeat of the Nigerian ladies at home in Lagos, Nigeria, in the hands of their South African counterparts when they met in the Aisha Buhari cup last year September. Waldrum was in charge when Falcons lost the tie in front of their fans and he has promised not to let that repeat itself when both teams clash in Morocco on Monday in their group tie.

Nigeria last beat South Africa on penalties in the final of the last WAFCON in Ghana in 2018 but the story has changed since then. With South Africans also proving to be a big opposition, Waldrum said there are enough players to take care of them. Speaking ahead of the encounter, Waldrum said he is delighted with their training and the calibre of players in the squad.

”The two biggest things on my mind is the importance to qualify because it’s a qualification for the World Cup that has always been the goal. As much as we want to win the AWFCON, the most important thing, for now, is qualifying for the World Cup The coach added that the squad is the best they could have picked at the moment and is thrilled about the quality of players in camp for the tournament. “Having Asisat (Oshoala) back healthy is a big plus. I’m excited about the young player Macleans who’s playing in Poland right now. I think it’s a lot of attacking options to choose from and we have a lot of players that can interchange. Rasheedat (Ajibade) for example has been playing in the midfield for us but could play up front if we need. Toni Payne is the same. I think we’ve got really good attacking qualities within our team. I’m really happy with that,” he explained.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...