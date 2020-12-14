Sports

Oshoala hits hattrick in Barca's 7-0 win over Valencia

Asisat Oshoala was on song for Barcelona Femenino as she netted a hattrick in the team’s 7-0 away win over Valencia Femenino on Saturday.

 

Unbeaten Barcelona went into the Spanish Iberdrola game at the back of their midweek UEFA women’s champions league win over Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Asisat Oshoala netted her hat trick in the 39th and 45th and 75th minutes respectively.

 

Mariona Caldentey also scored a brace in the 1st and 28th minute, while Graham Hansen and Marta Torrejón scored other goals.

 

She has now scored four goals in the last two matches, 35 goals in 33 games for Barcelona in and also a total of 57 goals in the last 49 league matches. Oshoala scored all her goals for Barcelona in this match against Valencia in the second half which was an incredible performance

