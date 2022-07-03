Oshoala launches academy, partners with Nike, Women Win

Charles Ogundiya

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, announces the launch of the ‘Asisat Oshoala Academy,’ (AOA) in partnership with Nike and Women Win. AOA is designed to provide access to football and life skills for marginalized schoolgirls in Lagos.

The Academy is the latest initiative of the FC Barcelona Femení star that will build upon her mission of providing access to sport and education for young girls in her community.

“I have always strived to give back to the girl child in my community and I believe this football academy will provide opportunities for more girls to excel through the combination of sport and education,” the four-time African Footballer of the Year award winner said. “I want to thank our partners Women Win and Nike for helping bring this platform to life. Together we can go further and achieve a lot more.”

The Asisat Oshoala Foundation, established in 2015, will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the academy. Women Win, the Amsterdam-based global women’s fund dedicated to advancing girls and women’s rights, will bring their expertise to the Academy’s development.

According to Brand Director of Women Win, Yvonne Henry, the organization is very proud and excited to be partnering with their longtime partner Nike, Asisat and the Asisat Oshoala Academy to leverage the power of sport to support girls in Nigeria to become better equipped to exercise their rights.

AOA will provide 30 girls (age 12 – 18) with access to 90 mins of football training three times a week. The program will be complimented with life skills education covering a range of empowerment and rights-based topics. Graduates from the academy will be encouraged to convert their leadership skills to make a positive impact in their respective communities.

