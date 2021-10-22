Oshoala pledges better Falcons’ outing in Accra

Captain Asisat Oshoala has promised that the Super Falcons will put up a better show when they confront their Ghanaian counterparts at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, in the second leg of their 12th Women AFCON qualifying fixture. A brace from Sweden – based Uchenna Kanu gave Nigeria a 2-0 lead from the first leg played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Wednesday, but the Super Falcons realize it is not over yet against one of the fiercest rivals of Nigeria in African football. Wednesday’s game happened on the 70th year anniversary of the football rivalry between both West African giants. “We know that the Black Queens are strong and determined when playing at home. Now, we have to up our game and play like we did not win this first leg. We have to go all out and attack better than we did here. Qualification for the AWCON is non-negotiable,” Oshoala said as the squad met with the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick and the General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi after Wednesday’s encounter.

Like this: Like Loading...