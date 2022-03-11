Oshoala signs new Barcelona contract

Nigeria international, Asisat Oshoala has signed a new contract with La Liga and Women’s Champions League holders Barcelona. The 27-year-old forward will now remain with the Spanish giants until the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Oshoala has scored 80 goals in 101 appearances for Barca since joining in January 2019, initially on loan. “I’m really happy and excited to continue the journey the best team in the world,” she told Barca TV. “It is not just because of the trophies. The management has done a good job to help every player improve on and off the pitch. “I have learnt a lot being here.” Oshoala, who is currently side-lined with a thigh injury, has scored 19 goals in 16 La Liga appearances this season. Her country’s captain and the continent’s most decorated female footballer, Oshoala will hope to lead Nigeria to a recordextending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco in July.
Related Articles
Golf: Australian great, Norman, in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms
Australian golfing great Greg Norman has been hospitalised in the United States showing COVID-19 symptoms. Norman, whose two major titles came at the British Open in 1986 and 1993, had earlier tested negative for the novel coronavirus but on Friday he posted a picture on social media of him wearing a mask and lying […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Allegri rules out Inter, PSG; wants Premier League move
Max Allegri is clear where he wants to manage next. The former Juventus coach wants to manage in the Premier League and has ruled out other interesting offers. Allegri is one of the best coaches without a club at the moment. That has made him be linked with a move to other European clubs. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: Chelsea sack Lampard after 18 months in charge
Chelsea have sacked head coach Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge. Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard, 42, leaves with the club ninth in the Premier League table after last week’s defeat at Leicester City, having won once in their past five league matches, reports the BBC. His final game in charge was Sunday’s 3-1 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)