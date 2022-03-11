Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala
Sports

Oshoala signs new Barcelona contract

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria international, Asisat Oshoala has signed a new contract with La Liga and Women’s Champions League holders Barcelona. The 27-year-old forward will now remain with the Spanish giants until the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Oshoala has scored 80 goals in 101 appearances for Barca since joining in January 2019, initially on loan. “I’m really happy and excited to continue the journey the best team in the world,” she told Barca TV. “It is not just because of the trophies. The management has done a good job to help every player improve on and off the pitch. “I have learnt a lot being here.” Oshoala, who is currently side-lined with a thigh injury, has scored 19 goals in 16 La Liga appearances this season. Her country’s captain and the continent’s most decorated female footballer, Oshoala will hope to lead Nigeria to a recordextending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco in July.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Golf: Australian great, Norman, in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australian golfing great Greg Norman has been hospitalised in the United States showing COVID-19 symptoms. Norman, whose two major titles came at the British Open in 1986 and 1993, had earlier tested negative for the novel coronavirus but on Friday he posted a picture on social media of him wearing a mask and lying […]
Sports

Allegri rules out Inter, PSG; wants Premier League move

Posted on Author Reporter

  Max Allegri is clear where he wants to manage next. The former Juventus coach wants to manage in the Premier League and has ruled out other interesting offers. Allegri is one of the best coaches without a club at the moment. That has made him be linked with a move to other European clubs. […]
Sports

JUST IN: Chelsea sack Lampard after 18 months in charge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea have sacked head coach Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge. Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard, 42, leaves with the club ninth in the Premier League table after last week’s defeat at Leicester City, having won once in their past five league matches, reports the BBC. His final game in charge was Sunday’s 3-1 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica