Oshoala stripped of Super Falcons captaincy

Asisat Oshoala is no longer captain of the Super Falcons, according to top officials. Officials said the Barcelona star has struggled to perform for the Super Falcons while wearing the captain’s arm band. She was surprisingly not called up for the forthcoming friendlies against Olympic champions Canada. Oshoala has so far netted 16 goals in 19 appearances for her Spanish club. However, she has failed to hit the back of the net in the Super Falcons last six matches. You have to go back to February 2021 to record when she last scored for Nigeria against Equatorial Guinea. Veteran captain Onome Ebi has been introduced to the team in Canada for two friendlies as the new captain.

