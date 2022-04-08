Oshoala stripped of Super Falcons captaincy

Asisat Oshoala is no longer captain of the Super Falcons, according to top officials. Officials said the Barcelona star has struggled to perform for the Super Falcons while wearing the captain’s arm band. She was surprisingly not called up for the forthcoming friendlies against Olympic champions Canada. Oshoala has so far netted 16 goals in 19 appearances for her Spanish club. However, she has failed to hit the back of the net in the Super Falcons last six matches. You have to go back to February 2021 to record when she last scored for Nigeria against Equatorial Guinea. Veteran captain Onome Ebi has been introduced to the team in Canada for two friendlies as the new captain.
Related Articles
WAFU U-17 tourney: Hope rises for Eaglets as axe falls on Togo
Golden Eaglets’ hopes of playing a further part in the WAFU B U-17 AFCON qualifiers despite their two disappointing results may have received a big boost after host nation Togo were disqualified from the competition for fielding a player, who failed an MRI age test. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) communicated Togo’s disqualification […]
Nwankwo one goal away from top award
Super Eagles striker to the last FIFA World Cup in Russia, Simy Nwankwo, is a goal away from becoming the highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie B after scoring his 17th goal of the ongoing season in his club, Crotone’s 3 -1 away win against Cittadella. Smarting from his perfect hat-trick against Benevento […]
JUST IN: Xavi’s leaving Qatari club to join Barca
Al-Sadd of Qatar have announced that Xavi will be leaving the club to join Barcelona as their new manager.
