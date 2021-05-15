Sports

Oshoala targets victory over Chelsea in women Champions League final

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala insists that the team has learned from their UEFA Women’s Champions League final defeat to Lyon two years ago, ahead of Sunday’s final against Chelsea. The Nigeria international was on the scoresheet in Budapest in 2019, but her goal was a late consolation for the Catalan side.

In the two years since, though, Barcelona have only gone from strength to strength and, after being huge underdogs against Lyon, find themselves in a very strong position this time around. Reflecting on the past two years, speaking to the media this week, Oshoala said: “Now, we have the experience of how European football is and also how a top game like this is played. I think we’re going to be better with our tactics this year, how we go out and play and everything.

“For us, it was good. We played in the final 2019, we lost and then we picked up corrections from there. “Come May 16, against Chelsea, I don’t think we’re going to make the same mistakes again, because we already learned from the past. We are a better team now than we were two years ago.”

“You just have to expect the proper normal Barca game, the normal proper Barca style,” the 26-year-old, who has four goals in this year’s UWCL, added when asked about Sunday’s game plan. “We’re not changing anything. We’re working on our own team. I’m sure Chelsea are working on themselves as well. “When you hear the name Barcelona, you already know the kind of football the team plays. You already know what to expect. When you hear Chelsea, you already know the kind of football you expect.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Serie A: Ten-man Juve humbled by Fiorentina

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juventus suffered their first Serie A loss of the season as their 10 men were humbled at home by Fiorentina. Juve’s ex-Chelsea midfielder Juan Cuadrado was sent off for a lunge on Gaetano Castrovilli in the 18th minute, reports the BBC. Fiorentina were already ahead by that stage after Dusan Vlahovic lifted a composed […]
Sports

Barca President, Board resign

Posted on Author Reporter

  Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned as Barcelona president on Tuesday rather than await a fans’ vote of confidence on his future at the club. The rest of the board of directors have stepped down alongside Bartomeu, and an election will be scheduled within the next 90 days to appoint a new president, reports ESPN. “It’s a […]
Sports

Malaria kills Togolese league top scorer, Koudagba

Posted on Author Reporter

  One of the top strikers in the Togolese first division, Kossi Koudagba of ASC Kara, has died of malaria aged 25. Koudagba had finished top striker in Togo for two years in a row and won the league in 2019. Before he won the best striker title with the second-tier club Espoir FC de […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica