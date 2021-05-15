Oshoala targets victory over Chelsea in women Champions League final

Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala insists that the team has learned from their UEFA Women’s Champions League final defeat to Lyon two years ago, ahead of Sunday’s final against Chelsea. The Nigeria international was on the scoresheet in Budapest in 2019, but her goal was a late consolation for the Catalan side.

In the two years since, though, Barcelona have only gone from strength to strength and, after being huge underdogs against Lyon, find themselves in a very strong position this time around. Reflecting on the past two years, speaking to the media this week, Oshoala said: “Now, we have the experience of how European football is and also how a top game like this is played. I think we’re going to be better with our tactics this year, how we go out and play and everything.

“For us, it was good. We played in the final 2019, we lost and then we picked up corrections from there. “Come May 16, against Chelsea, I don’t think we’re going to make the same mistakes again, because we already learned from the past. We are a better team now than we were two years ago.”

“You just have to expect the proper normal Barca game, the normal proper Barca style,” the 26-year-old, who has four goals in this year’s UWCL, added when asked about Sunday’s game plan. “We’re not changing anything. We’re working on our own team. I’m sure Chelsea are working on themselves as well. “When you hear the name Barcelona, you already know the kind of football the team plays. You already know what to expect. When you hear Chelsea, you already know the kind of football you expect.

