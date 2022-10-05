Oshoala to face Bayern in Champions League

Super Falcons superstar, Assisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates will have their hands full in the Women’s Champions League after they were drawn against Bayern Munich the team that humbled the Barcelona men’s team 2-0 in the same competition last month. Other teams in their group are Benfica and Rosengard.

Oshoala, who was part of the team when they clinched the title in the 2020/21 season ,will aim to increase the Women’s Champions league title in her portfolio. The former Arsenal ladies ace has made about 45 appearances for the Barcelona femini with 38 goals to her credit.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will face reigning and eight-time champions Lyon in the group stages of the 2022/23 Women’s Champions League Jonas Eidevall’s side will also take on Juventus and Zurich in Group C as they look to build on last season’s performance, when they reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

Chelsea, were drawn against two-time runners-up PSG, Real Madrid and Albanian outfit Vllaznia, who have progressed past the qualifying rounds for the first time in their 12-year history.

The Blues – runners-up in 2020/21 – qualified automatically having won the Women’s Super League last season

