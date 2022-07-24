Body & Soul

Oshoala: With 5th CAF Player of the Year award, she surpasses Eto, Nkwocha

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala has become the first player to win for the fifth time the African Player of the Year award at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards. Oshoala warded off competition from Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and Zambia’s Grace Chanda to win her fifth women’s title at the CAF Awards ceremony in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday.

This means the Barcelona FC Women forward has surpassed compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha in the women’s category and Cameroonian Samuel Eto in the men’s category, who won the awards four times each.

An emotional Oshoala said it was a historic night for her as she dedicated the award to Nigeria’s women national team, the Super Falcons. “It’s a historic night for me and I want to thank everyone who has helped me in my career. The 2021/2022 season was really tough for me as an individual.

“This year made me realise that if you don’t fall, you don’t know the power of a comeback. “Thanks to my teammates at Barcelona FC and particularly my national team, the Super Falcons, for showing Africa how resilient you can be during the semi-finals against Morocco on Monday.

 

“I dedicate this award to the Super Falcons,” Oshoala said. Meanwhile Senegal’s Sadio Mane also won the CAF Male Player of the Year award, winning it for the second time.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oshoala has been out of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco due to an injury. She got injured during Nigeria’s first game against South Africa.

 

Following the team’s loss to Morocco on penalty kicks in the competition’s second semi-final game, the Super Falcons will now face Zambia in the third-place match on Friday. Oshoala currently plays for the FC Barcelona female team in Spain and has been a prominent player for Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

 

It is usually easy to remember someone when they are alive and it takes genuine love to remember a close friend after they are dead and gone.   Eccentric television personality, Denrele Edun has been relentless in remembering his Bossom friend, late popular singer, Oluwabimpe Susan Goldie Harvey, popularly known as Goldie, who died on […]
D ark skinned Anioma, Delta State-born money bag, Ned Nwoko, is a man who is not new to being under the klieg Light.     For various reasons, Nwoko has had to cope with life as a news maker. As a fellow who has the knack for living life to the fullest, he naturally became […]
Last weekend, Reality Television fan's wish was granted as organisers of Guilder Ultimate Search, in partnership with Multichoice flagged off the 12th edition of long anticipated game show.   But there is a slight skepticism if the long forgotten reality show would be able to pull the kind of viewers that it's contender, Big Brother […]

