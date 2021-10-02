Sports

Oshodi agog as 64 teams contest CY Unity Cup

The 9th edition of CY Unity Cup will kick off on Saturday, October 2 at various centres in Lagos and Ogun States. 64 football clubs are scheduled to vie for the top prize, but its the duo of defending champions, Jogo FC and De Royal Football Academy that have been bestowed with the honour of contesting the opening game at the Owoseni Primary School football pitch, Oshodi.

The teams from Ogun State will compete for glory at Joju football field in Sango, Otah. Ukpai Cyprian, the founder of the competition, expressed his appreciation to Engineer Emmanuel Aderemi Awode, the Chairman/ CEO of Chemstar Group for his unrelenting support in ensuring that the competition stood the test of time over the years.

“He has been a pillar in the quest to making the competition one of the best in grassroots football around. We truly appreciate his efforts,” he enthused. The winners of the tournament this year will cart home a giant trophy and N250,000 for their efforts while the runners up and third place winners will go home with N100,000 and N50,000 respectively. Individual awards will also be presented for the Most Valuable Player, goalkeeper, highest goals scorer and best coach.

