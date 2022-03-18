Sports

Oshodi gets ITTF’s Task Force appointment

Nigeria’s Wahid Enitan Oshodi has been appointed into the five-man International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF)’s Task Force saddled with the responsibility to monitor the situation and co-ordinate efforts to allow Ukrainian players to continue participating in international events. Being one of the major items discussed during the meeting of the ITTF Executive Committee ongoing in Singapore was the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

The ITTF Executive Committee expressed concern over the war while reaffirming its full solidarity with the Ukrainian Table Tennis community. It was the outcome of their discussions that led to the formation of a Task Force which has members as ITTF President, Petra Sörling (Sweden), Executive Committee, Khalil Al-Mohannadi (Qatar), and Oshodi (Nigeria), alongside Zoran Primorac (Croatia) who is Athletes’ Commission Chair, and Steve Dainton, ITTF Group Chief Executive Officer. The ITTF Executive Committee was held in parallel with the first-ever WTT Grand Smash while the $2m prize money event received high praise from all the members, which were particularly impressed by the sports presentation, the quality of the organisation, and its service level. Additionally, the Executive Committee agreed efforts towards sustainability should be accelerated, the importance of reducing a negative environmental impact being stressed.

 

