Oshoffa, Aregbesola’s aide tackle Soyombo over report on CCC

The Shepherd of the international headquarters of the Celestial Church of Christ, Venerable Superior Evangelist Olatosho Oshoffa, has dismissed a report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) alleging corrupt practices among the church’s prophets and false prophecies as misleading.

Reacting during a Facebook live session, Oshoffa said the report was targeted at casting aspersion on the integrity of the church,describing it as a web of lies.

The cleric further challenged the founder of the media outlet,Fisayo Shoyombo, to provide evidence of how he paid any prophet in the church and got scammed. “We don’t condone corruption.

The young man was not forced to come here. He walked in here for a purpose. He came with a mission to probably destroy the image of the church, which is unfortunate because the Bible says any lie against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven.

He was asked if he was satisfied, and he answered in the affirmative. If he was asked to bring money by any prophet, then we can say he was scammed.I will not blame my prophets, they are not scammers. He bought everything he used here with his money.

Yes,he was told to prepare a feast for prophets.The is a normal practice in our church. But he was told to cater for the number of prophets he could afford. This was said in the video he shared.If he was comfortable with 100,how was he scammed?” ”If any prophet called him and informed him to send money to his account, he should inform the world. Anyone can come with any mission.If you have come to the church for investigation, congratulations.

Whatever reason you come to the church is what you will get. But believe me, no one tarnishes the image of the church without getting rewarded. Wherever you are, seek forgiveness, you lied against the Holy Spirit.”

In his reaction,a member of the Celestial Church and Special Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Hon Bola Ilori, said the Spirit of God cannot be for deceivers,saying Soyombo only got a light punishment for his antics. ” Different strokes for different folks.

I choose to see this differently. As far as I’m concerned, God replied a man that came to make jest of the power of God for fun with another spirit of fun too. “The spirit of God is for gen- uine seekers and not deliberate deceivers. God, at times, deliberately issues a lying spirit to respond to people that deserve some punishment.

The journalist got a light punishment of feeding the people in the house of God for his antics. Please read 2 Chronicles 18:19-21 before you comment. “I’m not here saying that bad things don’t happen in the Celestial Church like every other church. Just as there are many fake journalists, hachet men journalists, I won’t because of that say journalism is evil. “Many people are saved many troubles through the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide.

Testimonies abound and I’m a clear and proud testimony to the presence of God’s spirit in the affairs of men through the church and some of its prophets. So I won’t characterise a whole church with one lousy action of two deceivers,” he explained.

