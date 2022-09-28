Sports

Oshonaike clears air on rape story against ex-husband

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Nigerian table tennis legend, Funke Oshonaike, has debunked reports making the rounds on a news website where she narrated her marital ordeal and admitted being raped by her ex-husband. In a report published by a popular Nigerian news outlet (not New Telegraph), Oshonaike was quoted to have abandoned her marriage due to rape, domestic violence, and dishonesty on the part of her ex-husband. But the Olympian vehemently denied granting such interviews to any journalists for public consumption, adding that her ex-husband never raped her. ‘It has been bought to my notice about an online news journalist, Mr Adebobola Alawode. He said my ex-husband Kevin Irabor raped me!!

I just want everybody to know that it’s a lie because Mr Kevin lrabor never raped me and I never granted Mr Alawode this interview!!! I will be happy if all journalists could please allow me to grant them an interview before writing untold stories about me. Thank you.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Improve Nigeria’s image in FIFA, Buhari tells Pinnick

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, to use his position on board of the FIFA Council to improve the image of the country in sports. Buhari said this yesterday while in an audience with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and Pinnick in […]
Sports

Ligue 1: PSG’s perfect record ended by Monaco, Sanchez on target in Marseille win

Posted on Author Reporter

    Neymar scored from the penalty spot but Paris Saint-Germain’s perfect start to the French campaign was ended in a 1-1 draw with Monaco on Sunday, while Alexis Sanchez scored his first goals for Marseille in a 3-0 win at Nice. In Paris, Neymar rolled in his eighth goal in five matches this season […]
Sports

Judokas ready for Oshodi Foundation National Open

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria Judo Federation has directed all judokas in the country to participate at the National Open Judo Championships (for men and women) which holds in Ibadan, Oyo State from July14-19, 2021. The championship, according to the schedule of events, would be heralded by a refresher course for coaches, referees and athletes. 14th-15th will be for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica