Oshonaike clears air on rape story against ex-husband

Nigerian table tennis legend, Funke Oshonaike, has debunked reports making the rounds on a news website where she narrated her marital ordeal and admitted being raped by her ex-husband. In a report published by a popular Nigerian news outlet (not New Telegraph), Oshonaike was quoted to have abandoned her marriage due to rape, domestic violence, and dishonesty on the part of her ex-husband. But the Olympian vehemently denied granting such interviews to any journalists for public consumption, adding that her ex-husband never raped her. ‘It has been bought to my notice about an online news journalist, Mr Adebobola Alawode. He said my ex-husband Kevin Irabor raped me!!

I just want everybody to know that it’s a lie because Mr Kevin lrabor never raped me and I never granted Mr Alawode this interview!!! I will be happy if all journalists could please allow me to grant them an interview before writing untold stories about me. Thank you.”

