Oshonaike deserves some respect!

Funke Oshonaike is an exceptional athlete by any
standard. She is world-class judging by the number
of years she has put in for Nigeria and the laurels
she has won for the country.
In Tokyo, Oshonaike lost to Liu Juan, a Chinese American
ping ponger, in the prelims and the reactions were shocking.
Many frowned upon the ouster of Oshonaike and wondered
what she was still doing in national colours. For the records,
Oshonaike was not selected for the games, she qualified during
an African Championship in Tunisia.
Other Nigerian
players took part, only Offiong Edem made it to Tokyo. At 46,
the Lagos State athlete, now based in Germany, was inducted
into the exclusive 7th Club for featuring in her seventh Olympics
and also emerging first female athlete in the world to be
at the Olympics seven times. Segun Toriola who achieved
similar feat at Rio Olympic Games in 2016 was also honoured.
Oshonaike should be respected and hailed for her prowess
but it’s the system that failed to produce other top female players
to take Oshonaike out.
She won four gold medals at the
All Africa Games, won medals at the Commonwealth Games
and was national and African number one for many years.
If Oshonaike had the kind of exposure her other colleagues
had abroad, she would have done better at the global level.
Congrats Funke, you are a legend.