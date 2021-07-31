Oshonaike deserves some respect!

Funke Oshonaike is an exceptional athlete by any

standard. She is world-class judging by the number

of years she has put in for Nigeria and the laurels

she has won for the country.

In Tokyo, Oshonaike lost to Liu Juan, a Chinese American

ping ponger, in the prelims and the reactions were shocking.

Many frowned upon the ouster of Oshonaike and wondered

what she was still doing in national colours. For the records,

Oshonaike was not selected for the games, she qualified during

an African Championship in Tunisia.

Other Nigerian

players took part, only Offiong Edem made it to Tokyo. At 46,

the Lagos State athlete, now based in Germany, was inducted

into the exclusive 7th Club for featuring in her seventh Olympics

and also emerging first female athlete in the world to be

at the Olympics seven times. Segun Toriola who achieved

similar feat at Rio Olympic Games in 2016 was also honoured.

Oshonaike should be respected and hailed for her prowess

but it’s the system that failed to produce other top female players

to take Oshonaike out.

She won four gold medals at the

All Africa Games, won medals at the Commonwealth Games

and was national and African number one for many years.

If Oshonaike had the kind of exposure her other colleagues

had abroad, she would have done better at the global level.

Congrats Funke, you are a legend.

