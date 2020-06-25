Oshonaike: I almost gave up on record Olympics ticket

Table Tennis queen, Funke Oshonaike, has revealed that she almost gave up her quest for record seventh Olympic Games qualifications after going through several surgeries leading to the qualifications last year.

The mother of two became the first woman dead or alive to have qualified for the games seven times after securing her passage to the now postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Responding to questions on a whatsapp group, FUBS, Oshonaike said she fought for the record while looking forward to a good outing when the games finally take place.

“I asked for this four years ago in Rio and God answered my prayers,” she said.

“I trained harder for it, I invested more on myself, I became more focused, I was going to give up on the way but my stubborn nature didn’t let me.

“Surgery was going to stop me but I never gave up! It was very hard because I went through psychological , physical, mental and emotional problems , but thank God for being there for me through it all.

“After the qualification, I wept like a baby, because when I started going through all the surgeries, I was so scared I was not going to make it but still never gave up.”

Meanwhile, Oshonaike has expressed readiness to retire from the game that brought her fame and fortune immediately after the next Olympic Games while also promising to make Nigeria proud in Tokyo.

The 46-year-old assured that her age won’t affect her performance at what will be her last competition as a player.

She added: “I will be better than now in 2021. I am like an old Wine! Medal I don’t know, but I will surely make my country proud of me as usual. I will retire from international Table Tennis after Olympic Games.”

Like this: Like Loading...