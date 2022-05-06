Osibanjo begs C’River delegates to support his ambition

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo yesterday arrived in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, in continuation of consultation with intending delegates who will attend the up-coming presidential primaries. Although journalists were not allowed to enter the main hall of Transcorp Hotel where the consultation was done, it was gathered that Osibanjo appealed to the delegates to support his ambition during the primaries. A source, which was in the hall said: “He came to meet with delegates and we have given him our words. We will take a position before we leave for Abuja. “The Vice-President is a good material that Nigerians must not ignore. He has assured us that he will be fair to every part of the country, but we will meet as a state to take an ultimate position”.

