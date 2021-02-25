Business

Osibanjo, others chart path to SMEs' growth

Leading consumer goods company in Nigeria, P&G, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment (FMITI) and the Bank of Industry (BoI), has provided access to trainings for over 700 small and medium enterprises (SMEs). During the 2021 P&G – BoI SME Academy themed: ‘SME Development and Growth as a Precursor to Nation Building,’ senior government and private sector leaders converged to discuss proven strategies that can be leveraged to drive the growth and development of SMEs as the bedrock of Nigeria’s economic development.

In his keynote address, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, said: “The Federal Government believes wholeheartedly that SMEs are the bedrock of the economy and we are constantly aiming to support innovations that can help SMEs grow and in turn groom the economy and provide job opportunities.

“Government has been working diligently and creatively on engaging the most vulnerable businesses especially during this current crisis. We thank P&G and BoI for this proactive initiative designed to ensure a better Nigeria.” Also, the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, reiterated the need to create a favorable business environment for SMEs in Nigeria.

“The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment is committed to providing SMEs the required support and trainings needed to consistently project their businesses in an upward trajectory. We achieve this through information-driven support vital in building a better playing field for commerce in the entire nation.

“We are grateful to organisations like Procter & Gamble for their continuous efforts towards transforming their communities of operations through proactive projects like the SME Academy,” he said. In his remarks, the Managing Director, P&G Nigeria, Mr. Adil Farhat, highlighted the need to continuously support SMEs in Nigeria as they have the potential of outrightly transform the country.

