Osiberu, others silent as criticisms trail Gangs of Lagos

The producer of the latest movie and series, Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu and the cast have remained silent with no official statement to douse the current criticisms that have trailed their critically acclaimed flick when it hit the airwave following what many have termed the misrepresentation of the popular Eyo masquerade culture in Lagos State. High expectations had greeted the movie which featured established movie stars, music acts and reality TV stars including Chioma Apotha, Tobi Bakre, Chika Ike, and Bimbo Ademoye. The series attracted flaks and criticisms as many alleged that the drama portrayed how dif-ferent rival gangs battled for the soul of Isale Eko, a popular place in the heart of Lagos on the Island. Prominent voices, including musician and rapper, Vector was the first to knock the movie, saying it portrayed the famous Eyo culture as a cult group, stressing that he grew up to know Eyo masquerade as a cultural group that many love to associate with. In her reaction, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, said the ministry, being the regulatory body and custodian of the culture of Lagos State, viewed the film/series as a mockery of the heritage of Lagos.