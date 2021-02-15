Business

Osibodu seeks youths’ participation in Ehingbeti summit

Veteran banker, Mrs. Funke Osibodu, has urged youths in Lagos State to actively participate in the Lagos Economic Summit, Ehingbeti, holding between February 16 and February 18.

 

Mrs. Osibodu, who was the Chairperson of the Private Committee at the inaugural Ehingbeti Summit in 2000, said: “With the achievements of the last 20 years, we cannot dispute the positive influence Ehingbeti has had on the general outlook of Lagos State. “We now have roads linking some of the remote parts of the State to the Central Business Districts. This singular action, which was one of the major deliberations in the early days of Ehingbeti, has opened up commercial activities in those corridors and eased intra-city commuting. “Aside from finding these roads in Alimosho, Ikotun, Iyana-Ipaja and other areas, the heaps of garbage that once littered our streets are almost becoming non-exis

 

tent. At least, when you drive around Lagos these days, you find women and men sweeping and cleaning the streets.

 

This was unlike what the situation was then, even though, it is not where we wanted to be yet.” Osibodu, who was a former Chief Executive Officer of Merchant Banking Corporation (MBC), Ecobank Plc and Union Bank, further recalled that “a lot of planning, sacrifice and mental investment went into creating Ehingbeti, the private-public sector collaboration structure that now drives the socio-economic and infrastructural advancement of Lagos State”.

 

“Several late-night meetings, presentations and discussions crated the structure. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was the Governor and his Cabinet, with several private sector leaders put in a whole lot into creating the process.

 

“Looking back, I will say it has been twenty years of success for Ehingbeti.

 

However, the next 20 years will only be successful if our youths get more involved in the socioeconomic and infrastructural planning of the state.

 

It is important for to them to get actively involved in Ehingbeti and other socio-economic planning activities because the society that will evolve then is more for them.

 

They should step forward and customise it for themselves. We have created a solid platform for them to build on,” she emphasised

