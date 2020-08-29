Back Page Columnist News

Osifo emerges PENGASSAN president

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Comrade Festus Osifo of Total Nigeria Plc has emerged the 16th President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), defeating his sole challenger, Comrade Roland Frederick, of Shell Petroleum, by 200 to 183 votes. At the 6th triennial delegates’ conference of the association in Abuja, with the theme, ‘The future of work post pandemic and energy transition,’ the immediate past President of the association, Comrade Ndukaku Ohaeri, appealed to the Federal Government to resolve the issues delaying passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Ohaeri lamented that the non passage of the PIB was discouraging foreign investments and causing Nigeria to lose revenue that could have accrued to government coffers. He said: “It beats our imagination that many countries that started this same process of legislation for their oil and gas industry Nigeria after have completed same and now savouring the taste of the exercise.” While noting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, he decried the conditions confronting it’s members, some of whom he said were out of jobs while many were being threatened with half salary and unpopular workplace polices. Ohaeri, who further said the union had many times yielded to the demands of the Integrated Personal Payroll Information System (IPPIS) despite the obvious loss of confidence in the workability of the platform, said it lacked transparency.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ITF reviews work plan to tackle job, food security

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

T he Director-General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari, yesterday said that the fund has reviewed it’s work plan to drive Federal Government’s efforts in developing the agricultural value chain for job and wealth creation and ensure food security in the country.     He noted that the fund had equipped more than 500,000 Nigerians […]
News

Edo PDP: Obaseki’s victory certain

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election has declared that nothing will stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from emerging victorious in the September 19 governorship election in the state. That was even as APC in the state described the administration of Governor Obaseki as lacking in tangible achievements, while his new […]
News

Badagry LGA chairman decries impact of bad roads, checkpoints on tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Chairman of Badagry Local Government Area, Lagos State, Segun Onilude, has decried the negative effect that bad roads and activities of the various security agencies at the numerous checkpoints on the Badagry – Seme corridor is having on the tourism activities and economy of the area. He said despite its vast and rich tourism […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: