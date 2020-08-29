Osifo emerges PENGASSAN president

Comrade Festus Osifo of Total Nigeria Plc has emerged the 16th President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), defeating his sole challenger, Comrade Roland Frederick, of Shell Petroleum, by 200 to 183 votes. At the 6th triennial delegates’ conference of the association in Abuja, with the theme, ‘The future of work post pandemic and energy transition,’ the immediate past President of the association, Comrade Ndukaku Ohaeri, appealed to the Federal Government to resolve the issues delaying passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Ohaeri lamented that the non passage of the PIB was discouraging foreign investments and causing Nigeria to lose revenue that could have accrued to government coffers. He said: “It beats our imagination that many countries that started this same process of legislation for their oil and gas industry Nigeria after have completed same and now savouring the taste of the exercise.” While noting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, he decried the conditions confronting it’s members, some of whom he said were out of jobs while many were being threatened with half salary and unpopular workplace polices. Ohaeri, who further said the union had many times yielded to the demands of the Integrated Personal Payroll Information System (IPPIS) despite the obvious loss of confidence in the workability of the platform, said it lacked transparency.

