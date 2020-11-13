Osimhen aims to shoot down Leone Stars

…as Troost-Ekong calls for caution

Striker, Victor Osimhen, is hoping his goals will help sink Super Eagles opponents Sierra Leone when the two sides clash in the African Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City today (Friday).

Osimhen is currently the highest scorer for the Eagles in the series after netting three goals in the two matches played in the series so far. He opened his goals account in the 2-1 win against Benin Republic, before he grabbed a brace and provided two assists when the Eagles beat hosts Lesotho 4-2 a year ago. The striker who missed the last two friendly matches against Algeria and Tunisia is hoping to maintain the run if only it will ensure the victory of the Super Eagles.

“My goals will come, but obviously the team victory comes before my personal ambitions. I hope to help the team if I feature and I am looking forward to the game,” he maintained. The Eagles missed his services sorely in the last two friendlies as Gernot Rohr’s men only managed one strike but the striker is happy to be back in the fold. According to the video made available by the Super Eagles media team, Osimhen said that the game would not be easy but victory will be achieved. He said: ”It’s a good feeling to be back in the squad and I’m really happy and I think the team is ready for the game on Friday against Sierra Leone.

”Nigerians should expect victory from us, but the game will not be easy for us and we have to prepare well and give everything to win this match. ‘‘It’s disappointing that fans will not be allowed to watch the game in the stadium, but we understand the COVID- 19 situation and we will try our best.

