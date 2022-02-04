Osimhen, Balogun, Etebo return for Ghana clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have a full squad when they trade tackles with perennial rivals Ghana in the 2022 World Cup play-off as 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON absentees, Victor Osimhen, Leon Balogun and Peter Etebo are set to rejoin the team.

The trio missed the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon due to injury and their absence was greatly felt as the team got eliminated in Round of 16 despite winning all their Group D matches. Interim coach, Austin Eguavoen will recall the striker, defender and midfielder in that order as Nigeria aim for her 7th World Cup appearance in Qatar later in the year The inclusion of the three players means that three other players who were part of the AFCON squad would lose their positions.

Orlando Pirates of South Africa defender, Olisa Ndah, Slavia Prague striker, Peter Olayinka and Henry Onyekuru will not be part of the team when they regroup for the final qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup next month. Reports have also emerged that there are no spaces for Leicester City’s attacker, Ademola Lookman and Watford FC striker, Dennis Emmanuel as both players are not part of the list Coach Eguavoen is expected to release. There are indications that Dennis Emmanuel will not be called for the qualifiers but he might be considered for the World Cup if Nigeria picks the ticket ahead of Ghana. Ademola Lookman, who is yet to be cleared by the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA to play for Nigeria will not be part of the team The Super Eagles will take on the Black Stars of Ghana in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off slated to hold between 24th and 29th March next month.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...