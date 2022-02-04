Sports

Osimhen, Balogun, Etebo return for Ghana clash

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Osimhen, Balogun, Etebo return for Ghana clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have a full squad when they trade tackles with perennial rivals Ghana in the 2022 World Cup play-off as 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON absentees, Victor Osimhen, Leon Balogun and Peter Etebo are set to rejoin the team.

The trio missed the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon due to injury and their absence was greatly felt as the team got eliminated in Round of 16 despite winning all their Group D matches. Interim coach, Austin Eguavoen will recall the striker, defender and midfielder in that order as Nigeria aim for her 7th World Cup appearance in Qatar later in the year The inclusion of the three players means that three other players who were part of the AFCON squad would lose their positions.

Orlando Pirates of South Africa defender, Olisa Ndah, Slavia Prague striker, Peter Olayinka and Henry Onyekuru will not be part of the team when they regroup for the final qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup next month. Reports have also emerged that there are no spaces for Leicester City’s attacker, Ademola Lookman and Watford FC striker, Dennis Emmanuel as both players are not part of the list Coach Eguavoen is expected to release. There are indications that Dennis Emmanuel will not be called for the qualifiers but he might be considered for the World Cup if Nigeria picks the ticket ahead of Ghana. Ademola Lookman, who is yet to be cleared by the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA to play for Nigeria will not be part of the team The Super Eagles will take on the Black Stars of Ghana in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off slated to hold between 24th and 29th March next month.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Glo, ministry salute victorious boxer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

National Telecommunications Company, Globacom, has congratulated Nigerian–born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, on the successful defence of his world boxing titles against Bulgarian challenger, Kubrat Pulev, at SSE Arena in London on Saturday night.   Joshua, a Glo brand ambassador, retained his four world heavyweight titles, International Boxing Federation (IBF),World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation […]
Sports

Handball: Nigeria takes on Congo DR in Nations Cup opener

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

After a 26 years absence, Nigerian Female National Handball team will be seeking for victory when they take on Congo DR in their opening game at the Women Handball Nations Cup in Yaounde, Cameroun on Sunday.   The coach Rafiu Salami led team is full of confidence as they slug it out in Group B […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 22: Shot at WBF title shows how far I’ve come -Real One

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Flamboyant ring artist, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, sees his opportunity to fight for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight title as proof of how far he has come as a boxer.   Oladosu will, on April 2nd, duel with Ghana’s Emmanuel “Afuko Addo” Quartey for the title at GOtv Boxing Night 22, slated […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica