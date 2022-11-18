Sports

Osimhen beats Gavi, Valverde to prestigious award

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has beaten Barcelona midfielder Gavi and Real Madrid star Federico Valverde to the ‘Emerging Player Of The Year at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. Osimhen has been spectacular for Napoli in the last two seasons. The Super Eagles striker has registered 38 goals and 12 assists in 76 appearances.

His brilliance earned him a place among the nominees for the Globe Awards alongside Gavi, Valverde, Hareb Abdullah, Julian Alvarez, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Francisco Conceiçao, Ryan Gravenberch, Josko Gvardiol, Nuno Mendes, Ilaix Moriba, Jamal Musiala, Pedri, Bukaio Saka and Milan star Rafael Leao.

However, Osimhen beat them to claim the prestigious award in Dubai. The Napoli man is the inaugural winner of the award as the category made its debut this year. The winners were decided by votes from fans and an international jury of sports coaches, directors, and club presidents.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Rohr may take Eagles to AFCON as NFF, coach reps meet this week

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Mode of payment of salary arrears, severance fee delay sacking   German coach Gernot Rohr may still be at the dugout when the Super Eagles file out for the 2021 African Cup of Nations starting on January 9, 2022, in Cameroon as the disengagement talks between him and his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation, become […]
Sports

EPL: Bale hits hat-trick in Spurs’ 4-0 win over Sheff Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

*Aubameyang scores as Arsenal cruise past Newcastle Gareth Bale’s hat-trick gave Tottenham a comfortable victory over relegated Sheffield United as they maintained their pursuit of European football. Bale flicked in the opener when it was lifted over the top by Serge Aurier before the right-back teed him up to thump in the third in the […]
Sports

EPL: Late Soucek goal earns West Ham draw with Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

*Bamford hits early winner for Leeds Tomas Soucek scored a late equaliser as West Ham came from behind to rescue a point against struggling Brighton. The Seagulls took the lead towards the end of a first half they dominated when Neal Maupay swept in. West Ham improved after the break and equalised when Ben Johnson […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica