Osimhen beats Gavi, Valverde to prestigious award

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has beaten Barcelona midfielder Gavi and Real Madrid star Federico Valverde to the ‘Emerging Player Of The Year at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. Osimhen has been spectacular for Napoli in the last two seasons. The Super Eagles striker has registered 38 goals and 12 assists in 76 appearances.

His brilliance earned him a place among the nominees for the Globe Awards alongside Gavi, Valverde, Hareb Abdullah, Julian Alvarez, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Francisco Conceiçao, Ryan Gravenberch, Josko Gvardiol, Nuno Mendes, Ilaix Moriba, Jamal Musiala, Pedri, Bukaio Saka and Milan star Rafael Leao.

However, Osimhen beat them to claim the prestigious award in Dubai. The Napoli man is the inaugural winner of the award as the category made its debut this year. The winners were decided by votes from fans and an international jury of sports coaches, directors, and club presidents.

