Osimhen better placed to win African Footballer of the Year Award –Kelechi Nwakali

2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Ball winner, Kelechi Nwakali, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said he had to move on after failing to get the opportunity to play for his dream team, Arsenal, due to his inability to get the necessary permit to play in England. Excerpts…

Tell us about your club journey from the U-17 World Cup till now…

It has been a successful journey all the way, from Arsenal to Huesca, some loan opportunities in Holland and then moving to Spain. It has been awesome all these years; it’s life and struggle, but here we are. I had a good half till the end of the season at Alcorcón which was a good outing for me. I will however return to Huesca, my parent club, and see what will happen in the coming season.

You mentioned Arsenal, would you say it was a disappointment not getting an opportunity to compete in the colours of the Gunners?

My move to Arsenal was due to Coach Arsene Wenger; he is a coach that always give opportunities to young players; so, when I had the opportunity to sign for them, I didn’t think twice because it was a good opportunity for me to showcase my talent after the U-17, but then it so happened that after signing for Arsenal, the English FA stopped the special talent award they usually give a t h – letes that excel and win individual award at the U-17 level, which stopped me from playing in England because I couldn’t get the needed permit to play in England. It was a big challenge a n d that was why I had to g o on loan for three years. Afterwards, I decided to leave because I needed a place to call a home and settle down. Each season, it has been moving from one country to another and as a young player, I needed a place to stay and grow. That was the reason I moved to Spain.

You failed to make the cut in 2013 U-17 team, but returned as captain in 2015, while also winning the Golden Ball. What was going through your mind after missing out in 2013?

I was wished to be part of the team in 2013, but I knew that if I made the team, the playing time wouldn’t have been much, so when the injury came, I spoke with the coach and he promised to put in a word for me with the coming coach especially since I was still within the age bracket. I didn’t feel bad because my brother was on the team, so I was okay with that. And the secretary of the team also assured me of making the next team.

Would you say winning the trophy in 2015 and also individual award was icing on the cake for you?

Winning the Golden Ball was like a dream come true for me because of all the countries and players that participated, I came out as the best; it was a big accomplishment for me. Although before the competition, I had that belief that I was going to win a personal award in the competition. I actually told the team secretary and my elder brother that I was going to get a personal award, I didn’t know which one, but I was sure of that. As God would have it, I came out as the best player of the competition.

What should we expect from you going into the new season?

The last season ended on a good note for me, so I am looking forward to the new campaign, so as to continue where I stopped. I am looking forward to making a statement when I return to Huesca because I still have a contract with them. Like I said, the ending part of last season was a good one. I had the opportunity to play 18 games scoring four goals. With my contribution, the team escaped relegation, so I am happy with my performance.

As a creative midfielder, you have not been getting the opportunity in the Super Eagles, are you looking forward to that chance soon?

The dream of every Nigerian player is to represent the country at the Super Eagles level. For me, I will keep working hard until the coach finds me worthy. I am ready to represent the country.

Could you access the current crop of players in the Super Eagles?

We have a lot of young talents ready to compete, we have a good team ready to compete with anyone in the world, be it the AFCON or the World Cup. The door is also open to other Nigerians that if given an opportunity will come and play. The onus is on the coach to pick the best. If called too, I am ready to play because that has always been my dream.

You scored a fantastic goal against Atletico Madrid during a friendly game in Uyo, how did you feel about the goal?

I was impressed with my performance rather than the goal. I had one of my best games that day, the goal was awesome especially scoring against Oblak, one of the best goalkeepers in the world. But as a player, I was fulfilled with my performance especially playing from a wrong position, as a defender, but I still gave my best.

How soon do we expect to see you and your brother playing together for the Super Eagles at the AFCON, World Cup or any other major championship?

We keep working hard believing that one day the opportunity will come for the two of us to play together at the AFCON and maybe the World Cup.

The African Footballer of the Year has eluded Super Eagles players in recent years, looking at the 2015 set, which one of you has the potential to win that award first?

To be honest, Victor (Osimhen) is ahead, that is if we are going to be truthful to ourselves. Then we will be talking about Samuel (Chukwueze) and myself. However, nobody knows what will happen in the future, we have a long way to go and starting from next season, we are going to see what will happen. The fact is form is something that comes and goes, you might have it now and lose it and vice versa. I am praying we all keep our form so as to do well for our country at major championships. It is going to be a good challenge among all of us to see who gets there first and win it. All we need is to get the opportunity to prove ourselves.

Do you think your type of play really suits the Spanish league?

The truth is I can fit into any league. While playing under Coach Emmanuel Amuneke, he always made us to understand that what makes you a good player is the willingness to adapt anywhere. I played in Holland, I made a mark, same in Spain, but I think all I need is the opportunity. Surely there will be a lot of challenges – language, culture – but what matter most is the opportunity to prove your worth, be it in LaLiga, Serie A, the Premier League or the Bundesliga.

Your team failed to qualify for the Olympics because most of the foreign-based failed to come for the final qualifiers; was it a letdown for you missing out of the Games?

Talking about the Olympics, it would have been a great opportunity and another platform for all of us to show what we’ve got in us, but since the Games is not a FIFA recognised event, a lot of players were not allowed to come by their clubs, but I will say that was not enough reason for us not to qualify. I will say it is football where you win some and lose some. I felt disappointed personally because I was looking forward to being part of the team. We did our best but that was not good enough to get the team to the Olympics.

Of all the coaches you played under, who will you say has done a lot to shape your career as a player?

For me, I must say Amuneke is the best coach I have played under both at the national team and club level. He brought out the best in me. I was more of an offensive player, but he made it clear that for me to be part of the team, I must be ready to do the other part of the game: defending. Then I was good in so many things, but he taught me more.

You have the U-17 World Cup title, what else do you dream of winning with Nigeria?

My dream is to win every competition I take part in for Nigeria whether it is the AFCON or the World Cup.

