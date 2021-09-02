Osimhen, Bonke target victory against Liberia

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, and newly invited midfielder, Innocent Bonke, are both optimistic of about the team starting the country’s World Cup qualifiers on a winning note when they take on Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on Friday. Osimhen believes the country will secure the World Cup ticket in Qatar starting with a good result on Friday.

The Napoli of Italy forward, who finished as the country’s highest goalscorer in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers said the Eagles are focused and won’t take the other teams in the group for granted. “I was happy to finish as top scorer in the AFCON qualifiers and also to qualify as the tournament means a lot to Nigerians,” he said. “The goal is to get the ticket for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar and I think the team is fully focused and I want to get as many goals I can score for the team and also qualify the team. “I think the whole squad is ready a n d we’ve been preparing for a very long time. It’s important to get the win on Friday but won’t be easy.

“I think what Nigerians should expect on Friday is nothing but victory as we want to kick off the qualifying campaign on a strong note to boost our morale in the next game.” For the newly-invited Malmo FF of Sweden midfielder, Bonke, he would be bringing his quality to bear on the team if given the opportunity to play. According to him, he’s excited to be invited to represent the country and said he is looking forward to the game against Liberia on Friday. He added: “Yes, I’m looking forward to it, I’ve been working for this moment I can’t wait to represent my nation, to make my debut with the national team. “The most important thing in that game is to get a win and put the team on the r i g h t t r a c k ahead of the other games in the qualifiers.”

