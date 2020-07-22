Sports

Osimhen can fit into any team, says Pascal

Super Eagles Camp Commandant Patrick Pascal has said the country’s current goal poacher, Victor Osimhen, has what it takes to fit into any big team in the world.
Pascal himself a former Super Eagles player, believes the Chile 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup gold medalist and highest goals scorer has shown the quality and ability to rank among the best players in the world soon with his little stay in Europe.
And as Osimhen edges closer to a deal with SSC Napoli of Italy, Pascal warned that the youngster should move only to a club where he would be given regular playing time.
Pascal, who is now the coordinator of Nigeria’s national team, Super Eagles, added during Mega Sports on, Lagos that the quality he has seen from Osimhen since the lad’s days with the Golden Eaglets have proven the lad’s top quality over the years.
Speaking on a Star 101.5 FM Radio Programme on Tuesday, Patrick said that the deal with Napoli should bring out more quality in the €80m transfer attacker from Lille of France.
Pascal stressed: “Osimhen has shown good quality already. He is a player that can fit into the first team of any club in Europe. We saw what he did with the under-17, under-20 and under-23 teams, and now the senior national team. That shows he is good.

“He now has to think well before making any transfer. A player must watch where he is going, so that he does not end up on the bench. He should go only where he will be assured of playing in the starting line-up all the time. Once Osimhen goes to a club where he can play regularly and fit into their pattern, I know he will perform.”

