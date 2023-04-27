Osimhen Can Reach Mbappé, Haaland Level, Says Balotelli

ormer Italy and Inter Milan striker, Mario Balotelli, has tipped Napoli’s talisman, Victor Osimhen, and AC Milan winger, Rafael Leão to reach the level of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City stars, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

According to the former Man City star, the Serie A duo can at – tain world-class status “with the right head.” Balotelli recently appeared on Muschi Selvaggio’s podcast. He maintained that as long as Argentine prodigy, Messi plays, he would continue to regard him as the best player.

Balotelli said: “As long as Messi plays, I will continue to say that he is the strongest player around. Afterwards, perhaps, it will be the turn of Haaland and Mbappé. Also keep an eye on Leao and Osimhen: with the right head, they can reach the level of Erling and Kyl an.”

Meanwhile, Osimhen is said to have ruled out joining Paris Saint-Germain in the next summer transfer window according to reports. Earlier rumours indicated that the French team intended to agree to Napoli’s terms in order to recruit the 24-yearold since they would let Lionel Messi depart when his contract expired.

The French Ligue 1 is not a priority for the Nigerian star, according to Footmercato. Instead, his desire to sign with a team in the English Premier League remains. According to reports, the Blues will be missing some of its highest-paid players in the next season, which prompted a serious hunt for an ideal replacement in the summer. However, Osimhen is at the top of their list of candidates.