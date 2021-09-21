Osimhen can rule the world soon, says Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has tipped Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, to become the best striker in the world with a bit of hardwork. Speaking in an interview with Italy news outlet, Tuttomercato, the German tactician described Osimhen as one of the best strikers currently in Europe.

The coach said the former Lille of France striker can be as good as former Cote D’Ivoire striker, Didier Drogba.

“Victor is currently one of the best strikers in Europe, but not yet in the world,”

Rohr said. “Osimhen is young, ambitious and very mo- t i – vated. I think he has what it takes to become a great striker, one of the best ever, but he still has to grow. “We are very happy with him. Osimhen has made the whole process of the youth teams, already scoring important goals with the senior national team despite his young age.

Our attack is certainly in good hands, also thanks to Victor. “I am convinced that he will have treasured last season to improve and grow, both as a man and as a professional.

This season, in other words, will be better than the previous one. “Osimhen can become the new Drogba, I have no doubts about this. Victor has many qualities that are equal to those of the Ivorian legend Didier, we hope he can retrace his steps at the club and national level.”

